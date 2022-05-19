Britney Spears gains perspective in gravity-defying shorts

Britney Spears is smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears is “feeling” herself and gaining some solid perspective while showing off her signature moves in another skimpy look. The pop princess, 40, is moving on from the tragic news that her third pregnancy has ended in miscarriage, and she’s been busy on Instagram since.

Posting a throwback dance video she says is two months old this week, the Circus hitmaker sizzled while delivering a living room dance, of course going for her trademark sports bra and teeny-tiny shorts wardrobe.

Britney Spears got moves in flimsy shorts

Footage shared with the blonde’s 41 million+ followers showed her freestyling as she went lyrical with her moves, also throwing in her famous spins.

Britney looked sensational and super fit as she wore a neon yellow and thin-strapped sports bra, plus a barely-there and pajama-style pair of shorts.

Putting her all into Beyonce‘s Halo track, the Grammy winner moved to the beat while barefoot, eventually shimmying into fast twirls as she also delivered a caption. The mom of two told fans:

“I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective … I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced 💃🏼 to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape…”

Britney added: “This song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it 🌹 !!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 but is it believable.” Over 5 million views have been clocked. Britney’s home dances have now reached an iconic status, but this is the first the star has shared since she and beau Sam Asghari announced having lost their baby over the weekend. Britney thanked fans for their support amid a time she deemed “devastating,” with the message delivered jointly with personal trainer Sam.

Britney Spears grateful amid tragic baby loss

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support,” she captioned her announcement post.

Spears pregnancy came after 13 years of conservatorship. In 2021, she told a Los Angeles court judge that she was being forced to stay on a contraceptive, stating: “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.”