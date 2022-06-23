Britney Spears flaunts curves in bikini after concerning fans with her behavior

Britney Spears posted a bikini photo by the pool of her new house after concerning fans with online behavior. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears showed off her curves while lounging by the pool at her newly bought mansion, after exchanging vows with now-husband Sam Asghari on June 9.

Britney wore a blue string bikini top with pink trim, and matching yellow bottoms while standing in front of her pool. Her hair was down and wavy, and she paired the look with aviator sunglasses.

Britney Spears enjoyed some time by the pool while wearing a string bikini

Britney pulled her bikini bottoms down with her thumbs as she stuck out her hip and smiled at the camera in two pictures that looked similar.

The last shot in the carousel was a video of her husband Sam diving into the pool, and looking like he was having a great time.

Britney captioned the images with what seemed like quite a long thought process. She wrote, “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven 🐷🐷🐷 !!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch 🙄🙄🙄😜😜😜🙈🙈🙈 !!!”

She continued, “Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!! I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good 💋💋💋🌹🌹🌹 !!!”

Britney concerned fans in the past with her Instagram behavior

Despite her habit of posting random dancing videos, or pictures of herself showing off her body that has concerned fans in the past, it appears Britney is happy after returning to Instagram. She had previously deleted the app earlier in June, but it looks like she couldn’t stay away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney recently purchased a home in Calabasas

The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer recently purchased the house with the stunning pool in Calabasas (yep, where Kourtney Kardashain and Travis Barker currently reside, as well as her ex-husband Kevin Federline) for $11.8 million, and moved in right away.

She revealed that is why she hasn’t been on a honeymoon, but we can’t wait to see pictures when she and her husband do get away for their post-nuptial vacation.