Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears looks stunning in a red bikini, as always.

But the real story is the now edited post she made on Instagram to her millions of followers while flaunting her beauty.

Yesterday, the Toxic singer shared an Instagram post of her nude on a beach, and followers were a tad exhausted by the picture.

Late into the night, Britney went off on a rant about other artists who shame others for being proud of their looks.

In the post, she shared two shots of her in a red bikini with her commonly fierce stare.

But it was accompanied by a fierce rant about “hypocrites.”

Britney Spears takes aim at hypocrites

If one sees her Instagram now, Britney has replaced her comments with three roses, but the original post began a bit differently.

She wrote, “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram ???!!!!!”

Britney added, “They say “This is NOT something I would do” yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream 🍦!!!!

She then closes the rant out with an opening finisher that would put the fatality in Mortal Kombat.

She labels these unknown haters hypocrites and references “lollipops” and “speeches.”

The Toxic singer begins her closing arguments, writing, “So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops 🍭 yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…”

Followers were not kind to the pop star in the comments. In fact, many were quick to defend another pop singer, who the commenters believed Spears was taking aim at.

The artist is Selena Gomez, who, during the American Music Awards 2016, made a speech that addressed posting one’s body on Instagram. In the speech, Gomez says, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” she then presses on her heart.

One user wrote, “You could’ve made your point and left Selena out of it,” while another simply encouraged other users to stream some of Gomez’s songs.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

To say it’s been a crazy month for the pop star on social media would be an understatement.

Here are some things readers might have missed over the past month.

Instagram grows tired of Britney’s nude photos

In the past few days, the comment section of Britney’s Instagram turned on her.

She recently posted a photo of her lying sideways with no clothes on across the sandy beach.

What used to be greeted as an act of freedom became a moment of fatigue for various commenters informing the pop singer that she doesn’t need to post nude pictures, though some noted they were concerned for her.

Between this and the ongoing feud with her mother, Lynn Spears, it is clear the singer is having herself a blue October.

Hopefully, the upcoming months ahead will bring some positivity to Britney.

Being free from the conservatorship and having a new song with Elton John brings endless possibilities for brighter days.