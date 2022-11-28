Britney Spears at the Teen Choice Awards 2003. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Britney Spears is in a nightgown-type of mood as evidenced by her latest post.

The pop star took to her Instagram clad in a series of gowns that she models for her 41.7 million followers.

The videos and photos have all the familiar attributes of a Britney share. She poses in an outfit, typically sways her hips side to side repeatedly, and stares at the camera while doing so.

It’s hard to tell whether the gowns are made of silk or satin (maybe a combo of both), but most of them have a white/cream color.

One gown features a plugin neckline while another has a see-through element around the chest, accompanied by a floral lacy pattern covering the bust area.

The Toxic singer showcases these beautiful gowns to the sounds of Mick Jenkins’s, Drowning, and at one point she adds a white veil to the mix.

Britney Spears needs good lighting

The pop icon explains that the veil she wears in the video was passed down.

She writes, “I never wear my gowns … they are so beautiful !!! This is my great great grandmother’s veil … I’m such an ANGEL !!!”

In a separate Instagram post involving one of the nightgowns, she elaborates on the importance of lighting when being photographed.

She captions the two photo carousel with, “I think every woman knows you can be the most beautiful person in the world but if you don’t have good lighting, it’s s**t … I found good lighting in my gown the other morning.”

Similar to past photos and videos, her eyeliner is smeared lightly around the eyes and she wears her wavy hair down messily.

Outside of nightgowns, the singer/songwriter has plans to shed light on something else as well, her upcoming memoir.

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal

Back in February, Britney made a landmark book deal with the iconic publishing company Simon & Schuster. The book is said to be a tell-all memoir about her career, family troubles, and more.

Page Six spoke to a source close to the deal, describing it as one of the biggest book deals since the Obamas, with a price tag of $15 million.

In an Instagram post back in September, the Toxic singer vented about her family struggles since ending the conservatorship and expressed frustrations over the lack of apologies or accountability.

“To this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!! They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” she writes.

Britney further goes on to describe her memoir process saying, “Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”

Beyond family troubles and memoirs, the pop singer is expected to make an appearance in the HBO drama The Idol, which is expected to premiere on the network in 2023.