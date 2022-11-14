Britney Spears felt like her ‘dad was trying to kill her’ during 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears opens up on the one-year anniversary of her conservatorship ending. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Britney Spears has hit out at her estranged father as she marked 12 months since being freed from the 13-year conservatorship he instigated.

The 40-year-old had been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and her co-conservators since her public breakdown in 2008.

However, last year a judge in Los Angeles terminated her conservatorship and allowed the Princess of Pop to regain control of her life and career, including her estimated $60 million estate.

Posting to Instagram yesterday, she marked the one-year anniversary of her conservatorship ending. Britney wrote a candid and lengthy message, slamming her father.

The mom-of-two said it felt like he was “trying to kill me” when he had complete control of her well-being and finances.

“I’ve spoken about it several times, have proof, and witnesses of what he did,” Britney revealed.

Britney Spears hits out at father in candid Instagram post

The blonde beauty made the heartbreaking comment after she revealed that October 19, 2021, was the first time in “nearly 15 years” that she got her very own ATM card.

This is something she says was a “pretty big deal for me,” revealing that her hands and legs were “shaking for 15 minutes” after she bought something.

“How dare a state or nation of any sort grant any man or woman the right to use my possessions in my name…” Britney added.

Britney also pointed out how she was forced to work “seven days a week writing, “I have the hours I worked on a schedule 7 days a week… LABOR LAWS.”

The pop star further shared that she aims to “end the system” that she was forced to be in and hopes that the people involved don’t just “get to walk away like they did nothing.”

“I truly believe anyone going through that situation would have never made it… if I was valued and respected, then my father would be locked up in two seconds!!!” she added.

Britney concluded with, “I choose to smile and put it in my family’s face until the day I die…”

Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir and TV cameo role

Britney is set to have a busy year ahead following the one-year anniversary of her conservatorship ending.

Back in February, the blonde beauty signed a $15 million deal to publish her 2023 tell-all memoir, as Page Six reported.

In July, Britney revealed that she had written “three different versions “of the memoir, saying she had “lots of therapy through the process.”

The music icon will have a cameo role in fellow pop star The Weeknd’s new HBO drama The Idol, which premieres next year.