Britney Spears fat-shames Christina Aguilera, later defends actions

Britney Spears defended her post in which she appeared to fat-shame Christina Aguilera and her dancers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears got dragged by her followers this week for a post in which the pop singer seemingly fat-shamed Christina Aguilera and her backup dancers, and now the songstress is defending her actions.

The drama began early in the week when Britney shared another rant about her former conservatorship days, writing about her lack of control over how she chose to live her life and who she had on stage with her during performances.

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small 💃💃💃,” she penned in an apparent moment of shaming her counterpart.

She went on to say that she felt her confidence levels would have been vastly improved during those hard thirteen years under her father’s control if she had been able to do as she pleased and choose her own dancers for her shows.

Fans were swift to lash out at Britney for what many of them deemed to be a tasteless and inconsiderate remark, telling her that she had gone too far.

“Ooop this is far from cool, brit,” one person commented, as other users followed suit, adding things like, “queen noooooo,” “Please delete this 🤦🏻‍♀️,” and “This is so wrong, there is so much more to life than looking thin.”

Along with the backlash from the general populace, Christina herself reportedly unfollowed Britney in a quiet, but clear, message to her pop counterpart following the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It didn’t take Britney long to respond to the accusations against her as she shared another post online in which she addressed the fallout.

Britney Spears responds to fat-shaming backlash

Taking to Instagram again in another post, Britney responded to the negative attention she received from her original post, defending her actions as she claimed she had no intention of throwing Christina under the bus.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” Britney said in her apology post.

She added that Christina has been a huge idol of hers while reminding her fans that she never mentioned the singer in relation to the topic at hand, that being what she claimed was merely an expression of frustration.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

The songstress then opened up for a more candid and self-revelatory reveal as she explained her position and intention, saying that she was still navigating her new life as a free woman and still harbored many “insecurities” that stemmed from her conservatorship.

She ended by expressing gratitude to her fans for their patience and unwavering support.

The apology plea appeared to soften up her fans’ criticism against her and they rallied behind her while offering their verbal praise of her admission.

Britney Spears’ fans offer their support after the singer apologizes

Staying as true as ever to their pop idol, Britney’s supporters were there for the singer’s atonement message and shared their thoughts with her again.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Yes Britney! Spread the love! ❤️,” one person exclaimed, as others chimed in with, “IM WITH YOU ❤️ always ✨,” “I love you ❤️,” and “And this is how a true Queen speaks. ❤️”

Despite the online conflict and drama, Britney seems to enjoy her current life, having finally gotten married to her long-time partner Sam Asghari this spring and hit number one for the first time in years with her duet smash Hold Me Closer with Elton John.