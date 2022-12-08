Britney Spears fans convinced singer still not free — Is Sam Asghari controlling her?

Britney Spears fans demanded to know where she is amid fears Sam Asghari is controlling her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia/StarMaxWorldwide

It has been just over a year since Britney Spears was “freed” when a judge ruled to terminate her conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears. However, following the singer’s birthday on December 2, 2022, fans are convinced that she is still not free and are concerned her husband, Sam Asghari, is controlling her.

The concern has resulted in #WheresBritney beginning to trend on social media. The hashtag and social media reactions are akin to the #FreeBritney social media movement in which users first called for the termination of her conservatorship.

Fans became concerned for Spears on her birthday after she made a social media post that they found odd. Though it was Spears’ 41st birthday, she chose the 2nd to pay tribute to her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The post has since been deleted, but in it, Spears wrote, “It’s my b-day but you’re [Jamie Lynn] my heart so I’m thinking about you… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show.” She concluded the post by calling Jamie Lynn her “baby sister” and telling her, “I love you.”

The post instantly caught followers’ attention, considering Spears’ troubled history with her sister. Spears has accused her entire family of knowing about her father’s misconduct but letting the conservatorship go on anyways.

Spears called Jamie Lynn “scum” after her memoir recounted several incidents with Spears that Spears and her legal team claim to be untrue.

Where is Britney Spears?

The post seemed out of place given Spears’ feud with her sister. This led to fans accusing her husband, Asghari, or a management team of controlling Spears’ social media.

Concerns were further raised when Spears’ entire Instagram disappeared shortly after the odd post. Spears deactivated her account without warning, causing fans to question what was happening.

Fans further honed in on Asghari when Spears’ posted a now-deleted birthday video on her Instagram. Despite being deleted, several fans were able to repost it on Twitter.

In the video, Asghari sings “Happy Birthday” to Spears, who responds, “Thank you so much. I love you.” Fans claimed that the video felt staged and wasn’t Spears’ voice on camera.

One TikToker reshared the video claiming that it was sound bits of Spears’ voice in the video. They also claimed that recent photos of her weren’t legit because she still has the same hair extensions as she did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All these things have sparked conspiracy theories among Spears’ fans, who have begun demanding a live interview or other proof confirming where Spears is.

When was Britney Spears last seen?

Among the conspiracies was the allegation that Spears hadn’t been seen in quite some time. When she was last seen, though, has been disputed by social media users.

One TikTok user, @chelseyrayphoto, claimed she hadn’t been physically seen since her honeymoon with Asghari, which took place in July. She also claimed Spears made a hand signal for help during a honeymoon video.

Another TikToker, in a now-deleted video, claimed to have spotted Spears in Nobu. Other users have challenged her account because it includes weird details, like Spears picking up a random child.

Additionally, the photo the TikToker allegedly took of Spears in Nobu did not match how Spears looked in another video Asghari posted on her birthday.

The discrepancies have led to fans calling the woman who made the Nobu claims an “actor” and stirring up further questions of where Spears is. Based on Asghari’s post, though, Spears was with him on her birthday.

Additionally, it is believed that Spears has a court hearing on December 7, and a fan has noticed a trend of Spears’ Instagram account disappearing before court hearings. According to the fan, this could be a tactic to discredit Spears and further prove that she’s not in control of her social media.

Ultimately, multiple conspiracy theories are swirling around Spears now. Each user seems to have a different theory and evidence.

Until Spears publicly responds to the theories, it is difficult to tell if they have any validity or are just pure speculation.