Britney Spears looked to be enjoying a sun-soaked beach session recently as she rolled around in the sand by the ocean.

The Womanizer singer, who got out of her 13-year-long conservatorship just under a year and a half ago, showed off her amazing physique while rocking an itty-bitty bikini.

Posting a lengthy video clip to her social media page, Britney could be seen frolicking along the beach and pulling off flexible back arches on her tropical-looking vacation.

The singer was not alone on her adventure, taking her longtime manager and pal Cade Hudson along for company.

Britney’s sandy session proved that the songstress has not eased up on taking care of her body as she showed toned legs and a flat tummy in her swimwear.

Going with various hairstyles for the video, including messy buns and free-flowing locks, Britney looked terrific in her two-piece, with the neon-green top and leopard-print bottoms playing perfectly off each other despite the mismatched patterns.

While the outing may have appeared to be a normal one for the star and her friend, it wasn’t long ago that Britney and Cade were experiencing tension as the singer brought her conservatorship battle to court.

Britney Spears gets supported by Cade Hudson during her conservatorship battle

As shared by Hola! magazine, the history between Britney and her manager suffered a rough patch as the singer’s conservatorship fight became the focal point of most headlines worldwide in 2021.

After standing by her side throughout the struggle to free herself from the control of her father, Cade ended up receiving the wrath of Britney’s fans, with many beginning to wonder if Cade was actually siding with the singer’s father instead of his longtime celebrity pal.

Followers even went so far as to accuse Cade of brainwashing Britney into staying in her conservatorship longer than necessary.

Cade opened up online about his frustrations surrounding Britney’s conservatorship and the rumors tainting his reputation and stance on the legal battle.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney,” he penned online, as reported by Hola!

“Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her – Britney I’m now speaking up.”

“The system and the public failed her. Her new attorney is the best of the best and knows that the work has just begun but it’s progress & hope and that’s all we can ask for now until action can be taken,” he added.

As recent posts shared by Britney have likely put to rest any doubts her fans may still have regarding Cade’s loyalty to the star, the pop star’s relationship with her husband Sam Asghari was put under heavy scrutiny recently after a public meltdown was captured by paparazzi.

Britney Spears suffers a meltdown during a dinner out with Sam Asghari

Back in January, Britney and Sam were placed back in the media spotlight after TMZ shared a video that appeared to show the singer experiencing a very public breakdown.

Restaurant patrons allegedly were left feeling concerned for the singer after several people whipped out their phones to snap pics and recorded Britney melting down, with TMZ sharing that the star may have felt stressed by the attention.

The video clip seemed to capture the singer visibly upset, holding the menu up to conceal her face, as Sam later abruptly walked out and left her to handle the bill and be escorted out by her bodyguard, who ended up paying for the couples’ dinner.

The incident left followers feeling concerned again that Sam was possibly controlling his wife even after her conservatorship legally ended, with many rushing to the singer’s Instagram page to make claims that the personal trainer was ruling over the pop star.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Sam later shut down the online haters, insisting that he was in no way controlling his wife while adding that he doesn’t even “control what she has for dinner.”

Although the rumors undoubtedly left Sam reeling, he managed to maintain his composure online, relaying that he knows Britney’s fans were just trying to look out for their favorite celebrity and he “understood” where the accusations were coming from.

Aside from managing her life in the spotlight and marriage to Sam, Britney has expanded upon her career by dabbling in the world of perfumes.

Britney Spears starts up her own perfume line

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Britney lent her famous name to a new fragrance line called Naked Fantasy.

Coming in a stunning array of glass stopper bottles in bold blues, dazzling golds, and metallic pinks, among other colors, the perfumes are available on Amazon for reasonable prices.

A 3.3 oz bottle of her Midnight Fantasy sells for just $24.69, while the diamond-shaped bottle of her Curious blend runs even lower than that at $20.54.

While Britney doesn’t promote her line on her personal Instagram page, a separate page was created to spread the word about the scents.