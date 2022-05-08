Britney Spears enjoys first men’s locker room experience

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is sneaking into the men’s locker room for the first time and filming it. The 40-year-old pop icon, currently expecting her third child, made it a couples affair in her weekend social media share, jokingly filming herself joining beau Sam Asghari while he was grooming himself and also shading her family at the same time.

Spears kept her video fun as personal trainer Sam preened his hair, but the caption sent daggers to those nearest her.

Britney Spears has men’s locker room fun

Posting for her 41 million followers, Britney showed a moment as she and Sam stood in front of a mirror. Sam was busy with a hairdryer and perfecting his hair as Britney seemingly enjoyed watching the whole thing – the blonde joked about always having wondered what goes on “elsewhere.”

Spears hid her bump as she wore a plain black tee, plus shades, mirroring Asghari’s hair-centric moves as she ruffled up her messy bun.

“First time sneaking in the men’s locker room 😅 !!! …. I’m so curious 🧐 as to what enticingly shockingly secrets are going else where 👀👀👀👀👀😉😉😉😉 ?!?! My family did a fantastic job in exposing mine my whole life 🙄 … I’m curious to what secrets they are hiding 🙈 😉😉😉 !!!” she wrote in an emoji-filled caption.

Fans have left over 230,000 likes on the post.

Britney Spears still shading family over conservatorship drama

Spears was likely throwing shade at either dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears, or sister Jamie Lynn Spears – possibly all three. The Grammy winner has made her thoughts over her family perfectly clear in the past year. Towards the end of her conservatorship, Britney said she wanted to “press charges” against her father for “conservatorship abuse.” She’s also been sending hate towards Sweet Magnolias actress Jamie Lynn, amid repeated mentions of her family either exposing her or failing to support her.

Elsewhere, it’s been more light-hearted as Britney eagerly awaits her first baby with Sam. Showing off a pre-pregnancy look recently, Britney told fans:

“DO NOT LAUGH AT MY OUTFIT !!! Let me explain … I’ve never been to Coachella 🎡 … but I was so inspired by the crazy, fun fashion there !!! This is me trying to interpret a classic crazy prep side of Coachella !!! Okay … maybe it’s absolutely horrible but hey … I like to play 😏 !!! Psssss I shot this of course before I had my bump 🤰🏼 !!!”