Britney Spears dragged for fat shaming Christina Aguilera’s dancers: ‘Please delete this’

Britney Spears fat-shames Christina Aguilera and her dancers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia and ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Oops!… She did it again.

There’s a new battle between the pop “rivals” of the early 2000s — this time with Britney Spears fat shaming Christina Aguilera on social media.

After the recent post made by Britney, fans have quickly taken to her comments section to show their disapproval of her word choices when describing Christina and her backup dancers.

The Toxic star shared a recent post on Instagram that included a quote from Rodney Dangerfield: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

However, it was in her caption that she specifically targeted fellow singer Christina by saying her backup dancers made her look thinner on stage.

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small,” Britney started off the controversial post.

Britney Spears publicly fat-shames Christina Aguilera

Britney continued to explain how she had zero control over any decisions made in her personal or professional life.

She wrote, “I mean why not talk about it ?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about,” she ended the post.

What did fans have to say back to Britney Spears’ post?

Although Britney may have millions of loyal and supportive fans, her comments section on the post was filled with replies about how inappropriate her words towards Christina were.

Followers chimed in immediately with comments such as, “Please delete this,” “Britney PLEASE don’t do that,” and even with requests for clarification by saying, “Excuse me?!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Body shaming others is not the move,” one user wrote, while another user similarly responded, “Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at.”

Many commented just to tell Britney the post simply “wasn’t it,” with comments such as, “This one is a no,” and “This post screams pickme girl.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Oh gurl, you finna get dragged for this,” user @davidzto predicted, while others came in with simple replies such as “well, this is s****y” and “this ain’t it.”

And while many did indeed drag Britney Spears for shaming Christina Aguilera, some chimed in to focus on the talent of the backup dancers — rather than their size: “What about picking dancers based of ability and talent,” one user wrote.

Along with her many disapproving fans, it seems as if the Genie in a Bottle singer is now one of them — amongst Britney’s 42 million Instagram followers, Christina is not one of them.