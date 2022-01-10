Britney Spears declares its ‘booty time’ as she strips down to tiny thong in sizzling snap

Britney Spears continues to celebrate her freedom with as few clothes as possible. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears has a penchant for baring it all on the gram as the pop star makes the most of her freedom following the end of her draconian conservatorship.

The 40-year-old pop star has gotten lots of support from fans after leaving very little to the imagination in a full-frontal selfie last week.

Spears opted to strip down to a tiny red thong in her latest Instagram post.

It is unclear whether Britney will return to performing following the end of her conservatorship.

Shortly after her father, Jamie Spears petitioned to end the conservatorship in September, the mother of two announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In November, a judge officially terminated the conservatorship, and the #FreeBritney movement rejoiced.

Britney Spears declares its ‘booty time’ in another topless photo

In the latest sizzling Instagram post, Britney wrote “Booty time -🌹🌹🌹,” on the caption of the pictures in which she wears a tiny thong.

The rose emojis references her mysterious Project Rose, which she has been teasing for several months.

Last week, Britney debuted her first high-waisted bikini bottom, revealing her fiance, Sam, is a fan.

“This is my first high waisted bathing suit 👙 ever …my fiancé likes it but I’m not sure 🤔 …. It’s crazy cool cause you can adjust it high or low 💋💋💋 !!!”

Britney has limited the comment section to the 46 people she currently follows.

Last week, the singer revealed she reads the comments in an Instagram post in which she defended her wild dance moves.

“Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful,” she wrote on the post caption.

Britney Spears unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

Fans may have noticed over the new year that Britney no longer follows her sister.

While the 40-year-old singer’s parents were under the microscope for the conservatorship, many wondered what role Jamie played.

The sisters have had a rocky relationship; as previously reported, the pop star lashed out at her sister after expressing anger over a 2017 performance in which Jamie Lynn performed at a tribute concert for her sister.

Last month, Britney declared she is no longer making music in protest at her family benefitting from her work and called out her sister,

“Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney later wrote in a post shared to Instagram last month.

She added: “It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”