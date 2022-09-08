Britney Spears dances in tiny crop top and even smaller shorts for a good morning

Britney Spears shows off some dramatic dance moves in a recent video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Another week, another at-home dancing video of Britney Spears gracing the feed of her social media followers.

Britney, also notably referred to as the Princess of Pop, has become known in recent years for sharing videos of herself dancing in her living room while wearing minimal clothing.

Her latest clip showed her moving dramatically to Otis Redding’s hit, My Lover’s Prayer.

The singer was seen rocking tiny, low-rise bottoms, along with an off-the-shoulder white crop top.

Britney’s blonde, tousled hair was pushed over to one side as she put on a show for the camera. She slowly moved her arms all around her while glaring into the camera before doing her signature spins.

“Good morning 🌹🇨🇮,” Britney wrote to her followers.

Fans react to Britney Spears’ latest dancing video

With die-hard fans showing up for the singer during the span of her successful career, it’s no doubt many of them constantly swoop in to show their support on her Instagram posts.

“We are looking at a living icon! One of the last true icons! We are blessed!” One fan excitedly commented.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Another follower wrote, “Queen of serving the camera a plate full of FIERCE.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Along with compliments, some fans also chimed in to tell Britney that her new song was topping the Billboard chart. “Top 10 on Billboard babe,” @valdocarmoo wrote. “we did it, Brit.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Have u seen your song is #6 on Billboard? Way to go!” Another fan informed the pop star.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears releases first song in six years with Elton John

On August 26, Britney dropped her latest collaboration with singer Elton John, which was her first music release in the past six years. The song, titled Hold Me Closer, is a redo of Elton’s 1971 hit, Tiny Dancer.

The song is Britney’s first since the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November of last year.

The week of Hold Me Closer’s official drop, Britney took to Twitter to let followers know that she was both excited and overwhelmed to put it out into the world.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Twitter

She wrote, “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!! It’s pretty d**n cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time …@eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

On September 2nd, she took to the platform again to thank her fans for making her and Elton’s song a #1 hit.

Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now 🌹🚀🥇 !!! @eltonofficial

🎨: @monalisaney81 pic.twitter.com/Nanm02d7F4 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) September 2, 2022

Britney and Elton’s song currently stands at #6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.