Britney Spears celebrated Thanksgiving with a dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears twirled her way into turkey day, wearing a revealing yellow crop top and hip-hugging black shorts to unveil her toned midriff.

The fabulous 40-year-old took center stage in her home’s kitchen before showing off her legendary dance moves, including a lot of hair flipping, spinning, and sticking out her tongue.

She even appeared to lose her balance a few times throughout the video, but in true Britney fashion, she somehow managed to make it look intentional.

Then, about halfway through the video, Britney seemingly decided that her long blonde locks were getting in the way and tied them up in a high ponytail.

She wrote a heartfelt caption, with a portion reading, “It’s the most special time of the year 🍂🍁🎄🌟 !!! So much to be thankful for !!! I hope you’re all getting my Thanksgiving and Christmas cards in the mail 📬 !!!”

In light of her upcoming birthday, Britney also shared that the “new thing” to do is dance and have sleepovers in the kitchen, exclaiming that instead of turning 41 next week, she’ll be turning 12.

Britney Spears showed off sculpted physique while sharing gym workout routine

Britney took to Instagram with a video showing her go-to gym routine in a black crop top, tiny pink shorts, and oversized sunglasses.

The princess of pop proved she’s still got it as she unveiled her sculpted physique for various weighted and non-weighted exercises.

Based on the video, it seems the secret to scoring a body like Britney’s is arm and leg lifts, pull-downs, squats, cardio, and of course, frequent dance breaks.

The celebrated pop icon has actually shared her workout routine in the past, which looks pretty similar to the one in this video.

Britney shared her feelings on wearing sunglasses at the gym in the caption, also writing, “My abs only come out I guess when I run which I hate doing but somebody’s gotta do it !!!!!”

Britney Spears shared her favorite Christmas song in thigh-skimming black dress

Britney shared her favorite Christmas jam, Mistletoe by Justin Beiber, earlier this week while modeling a super short black dress with a plunging neckline and glitzy accents.

The gorgeous mother of two also posed in two other ensembles, including a figure-flattering yellow number and another revealing black dress.

She wore her full mane of hair in kinky waves that cascaded over one shoulder, adding a smokey eye for extra drama.

She captioned the steamy share, “Sorry, it’s my favorite Christmas song … I did it last year. There are some songs you can’t let go !!!! 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄.”

Britney broke free from her 13-year conservatorship last year, and as if that wasn’t news enough, she also tied the knot with 28-year-old fitness trainer Sam Asghari back in June.

So, now that the Toxic singer can fully embrace her new life, the world just has to wait and see what she comes up with next.