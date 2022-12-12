Britney Spears celebrates birthday and holidays in tight red outfit

Britney Spears at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears went full unitard in one of her latest social media shares.

The pop singer shared a now-deleted Instagram video of herself kicking off the holiday festivities and her birthday to the joyful sounds of “Santa Baby.”

And the Toxic singer did so while wearing a tight red unitard for her 41.7 million Instagram following.

The video skips around, showing Britney doing various dances and poses in the red outfit.

In one portion, we see Britney on her knees, surrounded by flower petals, drinking alcohol, and in one jump cut, she smashes her face in the white cake and rubs it on the red outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In other portions, she is standing in white boots, dancing and posing for the camera while flipping her hair around.

Britney Spears gets festive in a red unitard

The 41-year-old singer opens the video and captions with “30 seconds to mars.” While this might be confusing, the term is not just a band name. In fact, the band themselves have explained that the phrase is a “metaphor for the future.”

In this way, Britney is hinting she is looking forward to the next chapter.

As usual, her hair is down and styled in small waves.

Her eyeshadow has the typical smudged appearance that is common in her pictures.

The iconic pop star also is wearing a gold necklace with what appears to be a tiny dollar sign attached to it.

She further captions the video, writing, ” Yep it’s my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops … I accidentally pressed wrong button.”

Speaking about her goals for the next year, Britney writes, “My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me !!!!!”

The Toxic singer further adds, “I want to go to a wedding this year, grab the mic, sing a song or two, and fall down eight times !!! It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal…”

She ends the post by commenting on the awkward nature of the video. And while she is not wrong (especially about the cake part), she seems self-aware about it, saying that is the “whole point.”

A new year of life is not the only thing Britney has to look forward to. The pop icon also has a tell-all book in the works.

Britney Spears signs major book deal with Simon & Schuster

In the early part of 2022, Britney landed a massive book deal. The actual deal itself was priced around $15 million, and a source close to the business decision with Simon & Schuster stated it was one of the biggest since the Obamas landed their publishing agreements.

The singer herself is expected to spill the tea on an expansive array of subjects, including her life, career, and the drama surrounding her family.

Ranting about the lack of apologies or acknowledgment from her family in September, Britney reflected on her conservatorship, writing, “my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!! They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,”

She further chimes in on the book revisions and therapy, adding, “Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”

Britney is not only 30 seconds from Mars and book deals; the Toxic singer will also have an HBO appearance in The Idol, which is due out next year. That series is created by pop sensation The Weeknd and Euphoria’s showrunner Sam Levinson.