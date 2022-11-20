Britney Spears stunned in a plunging yellow dress before deleting her Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears shared yet another dancing video this week, wearing another skimpy outfit and standing in front of the same background as per usual.

It’s starting to feel a bit like Groundhogs Day looking at the pop star’s Instagram page, as she has posted several dancing videos since her 13-year conservatorship ended last November.

The …Baby One More Time hitmaker danced in front of her house, which features beige tiles and pillars, giving off the vibe of the Italian Riviera.

She showed off her long, lean legs in a thigh-skimming, bright yellow mini-dress that featured an incredibly plunging neckline and short sleeves.

She accessorized with a pair of brown heels, and a delicate gold bracelet while her makeup and hair were in a slightly disheveled state. Her blonde tresses were in big voluminous curls, almost as if she had slept with braids, and she wore heavy black eyeliner, which she has become well-known for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney smiled at the camera with confident poses, though the recent video will do little to quell the worry coming from many fans and followers of the pop star.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram page after her ex-assistant spoke out about her

Britney’s Instagram page has once again vanished, not long after she posted the video of herself in the bright yellow dress. Her TikTok, however, appears to still be active.

Her social media disappearing act has come hot on the heels of her ex-assistant, Felicia Culotta, speaking out about the singer once again.

During the opening of the broadway musical & Juliet, Felicia told Page Six, “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while.”

She later continued, “I write all the time. I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very hopeful that she gets them [now].”

Felicia was previously seen in Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears and the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears.

While she only had kind and warm things to say about Britney, the Lucky singer was none too pleased when she heard the stories her former assistant told about her.

In a since-deleted Tweet, Britney claimed Felicia was lying when she told a story about Britney going around a neighborhood and passing out $100 bills when her first song became a success.

She wrote, “I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that !!!”

Britney works out with her personal trainer husband Sam Asghari

As for how she is working to get fit, Britney frequently shares exercise videos on social media, with some of them still up on TikTok.

In one of her videos, the Toxic singer wore a yellow crop top and black shorts as she was seen doing various workouts throughout the gym.

Her exercises included walking on the treadmill, some arm moves, yoga poses, and free weights.

Of course, Britney gets some help from her fitness trainer husband Sam Asghari.

@britneyspears Grateful to have Sam to stay in shape with 💪 !!!!! Couples that workout together stay together 😉💪🌸🌹!!!!! ♬ Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

She posted a video of the pair doing a couples workout which included boxing.