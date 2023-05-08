Britney Spears can’t stop spinning in a crop top and bikini bottoms while dancing to Kings of Leon

Most people have hobbies like collecting stamps or baseball cards. For Britney Spears, it’s dancing anywhere, all the time.

The latest gift to her fans is no different as she expresses herself to the sounds of an iconic southern rock band.

In the pop icon’s latest Instagram share, the singer recorded herself dancing energetically in a familiar combo.

The Toxic singer jigs frantically, swinging her hips and executing her signature spins while flinging her wavy blonde hair.

She does so while wearing a puffy off-the-shoulder crop top and pairs it with neon green stringy bikini bottoms.

To execute her moves with precision, Spears spins and dances barefoot, doing so to the luscious rock anthem Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon.

Britney Spears is “on fire”

The Grammy-winning performer is known for her unique make-up routine.

The same is true here, as Spears has the iconic smudgy eyeshadow and liner look she is known for.

She pairs it with a softer shade of pink lipstick that makes the singer’s smile pop.

The Hold Me Closer musician wears a necklace with what appears to be a handful of pearls throughout —the perfect accessory to match the puffy crop top.

While the Instagram video has been deleted, a YouTuber was able to back up the footage for our enjoyment. The same video briefly shows Spears in a hot pink bikini bottom paired with a crop top that ties in the front, then cutting to Spears in a pink dress, dancing to Nasty by Janet Jackson.

Britney Spears’ dance routines have such a freeing quality to them, almost as if she is expressing her freedom since the finality of her 13-year conservatorship.

Fans will be happy to hear she is expressing said liberation in other ways, specifically in the form of a memoir, which might be coming quicker than expected.

Britney Spears’ memoir release date

As reported, the Baby One More Time singer signed a massive $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster.

It was the type of business agreement comparable to Barack Obama’s book agreement.

In collaboration with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, the book is said to dive heavily into the difficult period of her 13-year conservatorship.

A time when the pop singer was not permitted to drive, use a cellphone, and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) Back in September of 2022, Spears vented about the lack of accountability from her family, writing, “My family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!!” The Toxic singer adds, “They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,”

She then gave an update on the memoir writing, “I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”

The good news is that the book is reported as ready for release. A book that many have claimed is a memoir that will “shake the world” and a book that “shows the strength of Britney’s spirit.”

With the manuscript being read by some industry insiders, PageSix says the long-awaited memoir could be out by the Fall or Christmas.

Break out the crop tops because this is news worth dancing over.