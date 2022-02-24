Britney Spears calls out ex-managers,’I think they were trying to kill me’

Britney Spears calls out ex-managers at Tri Star Entertainment. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears has called out her ex-managers.

In a new Instagram post, the pop star opened up about her experiences with her ex-managers at Tri Star Entertainment, Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill.

Tri Star Entertainment was allegedly heavily involved in Britney’s conservatorship, as they were hired early on by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, to handle her business affairs.

On Wednesday, Britney took to Instagram to call out Tri Star Entertainment, especially Lou and Robin.

She wrote in a caption under a photo of a quote, “A week before they sent me away to that f*****g place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices … the swanky suited up b*****s … SO NICE with their “We are here to make you feel SPECIAL” 👍 !!!! I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said “Britney, look at your picture on the wall!” With a huge black and white framed picture 🖼 in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!! They sucked up to me and “made me feel special” … RIGHT …. Ha those same b*****s killed me a week later !!!!”

Britney could be alluding to when she was admitted to a mental health facility in 2019.

She continued, claiming that she thinks Lou and Robin were trying to kill her and said, “My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me 🙅🏼‍♀️ !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the sh** out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

Tri Star’s involvement in Britney Spears’ life

In the documentary, The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, Tri Star, and Robin were accused of monitoring Britney’s phone by secretly mirroring her communications by using an iPad logged into the same iCloud account.

According to Page Six, CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom reported that Spears was “aware and angered by the control exercised over her by Lou Taylor and her company, which reaped millions of dollars from her estate.”

Tri Star has denied the claims.

Britney is set to write a tell-all book, in which it is anticipated that she will clear things up and call out even more people who were involved in her controversial conservatorship.