Britney Spears calls out Alyssa Milano for ‘form of bullying’

Britney Spears hits back at Alyssa Milano after the actress questioned her well-being in an old tweet.

The Hold Me Closer singer must have just caught wind of the statement, as it was posted by Alyssa on December 21.

In an Instagram Story, Spears took a screenshot of the tweet, which said, “Someone please go check on Britney Spears,” and accused her of “bullying.”

Britney recently received a wellness check after her fans called the police when she temporarily deactivated her Instagram account.

She later reassured her supporters that she was well and criticized those who made the call to the local authorities.

In an Instagram Story, Britney wrote, “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!”

Britney added that women are “supposed to be rooting for one another” rather than tearing each other down.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram/@Alyssa_Milano/Twitter

Alyssa Milano reportedly issued an apology to Britney Spears

Alyssa reportedly reached out to Britney privately after the public callout, according to TMZ.

A rep for the actor told the publication that she apologized to the pop star privately.

It is unclear whether Britney accepted the apology as she has not made any further comment after posting the Instagram Story to accuse Alyssa of bullying.

Britney herself has received backlash for a social media post in which she was perceived to be shading Selena Gomez last year.

Britney clarified that she wasn’t shading Selena in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The singer was also accused of body-shaming Christina Agulera’s backup dancers on Instagram in September last year.

Christina didn’t respond but reportedly unfollowed her fellow pop princess after the incident.

Doja Cat isn’t here for comments comparing her shaved head look to Britney’s.

In 2007, the singer publicly went through personal problems and infamously went into a hair salon and shaved her head with an electric clipper before admitting herself to a treatment facility in the following weeks.

In an interview with Variety, Doja said the comparison is disrespectful to the pop legend.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” she said, adding that it’s an “awful” thing to say.

Doja shaved her head for other reasons; she also took a clipper to her eyebrows.

She told the publication that shaving her hair was the beginning of making changes as she wasn’t exercising and prioritizing self-care the way she wanted to.