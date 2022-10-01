Britney Spears brings back yellow crop top and tiny black shorts

Britney Spears at the Smurfs 2 Los Angeles Premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Britney Spears leaves her fans concerned after she brings back her yellow crop top and tiny black shorts for another cardio dance routine.

The pop star has had a rough few months with a public spat with her two teenage sons and getting called out for allegedly fat-shaming Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post.

Spears appears to be dancing the stress away in a new video in which she seemingly repeats her outfit.

The 40-year-old singer appears to briefly choke herself in the high-paced dance routine that has left some fans concerned.

Others appear to have grown tiresome of her dance routine with several negative comments with some suggesting she is reposing the same video.

“Nails and sadness 💅🏻 !!!” Britney wrote in the caption of the dance video.

The Hold Me Closer singer danced away in a crop top but left some observers confused as to whether she is repeating an outfit or if it is a different cut from the same dance clip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney Spears fans criticize new dance video

Britney’s fans were seemingly not too thrilled about her high-energy dance video. The pop star appeared in good spirits and incredible shape but many found the video disturbing.

“I don’t like that she chokes herself in her dance – I hope she’s ok,” a person wrote in the comment section.

“Hence why she was being monitored,” another person alleged.

Others seemed fed up with the dance videos in general with one commenter writing: “Same s**t different day.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Some commenters seemingly want to give up supporting the pop star.

“Jeez I have tried to support this beautiful talented woman but for lord’s sake something is serious wrong with her. #wastedtalent #stopthemadness,” a person wrote.

A fan who used to be impressed with Britney’s dance moves slammed the video.

“you knew good choreographies what happened?” the person questioned.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

One fan believes someone else is behind the social media post, writing:

“I think this is the 5th or 6th time I’ve seen this with different captions in the last little bit. Britney – are you okay? And if this isn’t Britney posting – what the hell is with the narrative? Ahem: Britney’s social team > Yeah – I’m talking to you. I’ve only ever been a casual fan but have been following this account over the last year because it seems like whatever is happening is not right at all and I’m generally concerned…”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Several popular comments claimed that it was the same video being reposted however, it appears that she is just wearing the same outfit.

Last week, the pop singer posted a video with the same song and outfit but with a different dance routine.

Britney Spears has already explained why she posts her dance videos

This isn’t the first time the Toxic singer has caught backlash for her dance videos. However, Britney Spears is seemingly unbothered and shared another dance video.

She revealed in an IG post back in March that she recorded about 30 dance videos in Maui, explaining that she finds the dance process “healing.”

Spears also opened up about her therapy sessions while under conservatorship, likening the process to abuse in the lengthy statement.