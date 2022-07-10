Britney Spears arches back in bikini in pouring rain

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Britney Spears stunned as she arched her back and rolled around ocean waters in a stringy bikini.

Soaking up the power of mother nature in her Saturday Instagram share, the 40-year-old pop princess sent fans major earth energy, this as she posted throwback action to her just-ended honeymoon. Britney made June headlines for marrying her third husband, Sam Asghari, wasting no time jetting off to a blissful, white-sand beach to usher in her first days as Mrs. Asghari.

Britney Spears stuns with bikini display during ocean downpour

Britney delighted her 41.8 million followers with footage of her looking like a bombshell as she posed on her knees amid a lapping shore.

Arching her back as she flaunted her flat stomach, the Toxic singer showed off a skimpy white pair of bikini bottoms, also channeling the upside-down bikini trend via her printed pink top.

Going sensual and sexual, the Grammy winner flipped over to take in the rain while on her back and from shallow waters. She once again arched her back to soak up the goodness.

The gorgeous beach setting did, indeed, seem to be suffering a bit of a storm.

“In the rain🌧 … literally 🙈 … on the bucket list … never done it before 😈😈😈🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙈🙈🎀🎀🎀🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️,” a caption read.

Britney and personal trainer Sam tied the knot on June 9 via a lavish wedding at the L.A. home Britney has now moved out of. She’s starting married life with Sam at an $11.8 million L.A. mansion.

That said, Britney is still hanging around her old digs.

Britney Spears stuns in short shorts at old mansion

In a separate share on Saturday, the pop star paraded around in a shorts look from the living room of her old property, writing:

“This was today at my old house 🏠 … can’t show new one yet … still in renovation … but this is today bored out of my mind 😂 !!! One of my old AA sponsors called me and said ‘how are ya’ ??? I said ‘moving forward but it’s hard to let go too’ … I told her I’ve read WAY too many self help books 📚 … blah blah … like I’m assuming girls who talk about it for 2 hours … STOP !!! It isn’t that deep … she said go shake your f*cking *ss 😂😂😂 !!!”

Britney has not yet disclosed the destination she and Sam chose for their honeymoon.