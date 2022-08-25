Britney Spears announces release of new song with Elton John, deletes Instagram

Britney Spears dishes on the release of her first song in six years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Britney has switched platforms to dish on her latest song release with Elton John.

The 40-year-old megastar has yet again deleted her main form of social media, Instagram, amid the news of her newest drop with the Rocket Man sensation.

To share her latest collaboration, Britney took to Twitter with a string of thoughts to explain the overwhelming emotions she feels about releasing her first song in six years.

The song, titled Hold Me Closer, will be released this Friday. The song is a redo of Elton’s 1971 hit, Tiny Dancer.

In a series of three tweets, Britney said that she’s both overwhelmed and excited for the song’s release, especially since she hasn’t put out music since her 2016 album, Glory.

Her first tweet read, “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!! It’s pretty d**n cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time …@eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

“I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy,” Britney continued in her second tweet in the thread. “yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today,” she said in her last tweet.

Elton John shares a teaser of him and Britney’s new song

Britney isn’t the only one promoting the new collaboration over on Twitter. On Wednesday, Elton shared a sneak peek of their new song to let fans know that the full version would be available on Friday.

The 15-second clip shows the visual of a cartoon rocket launching out of a field of flowers, featuring the revamped version of Elton’s classic lyrics, “Hold me closer, tiny dancer.”

Along with the teaser, Elton also shared a recent photo of him alongside Britney, as well as throwback childhood photos of the two — with Britney posing in a pink dance costume and Elton sitting down at a piano.

“August 26 #HoldMeCloser,” he wrote.

Are Britney Spears and Elton John the duo we never knew we needed? Fans of the singers can decide on Friday when their new song collab is available.