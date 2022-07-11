Britney Spears angry about documentaries, claims America humiliated her

Britney Spears is angry about the way she says America has humiliated her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Britney Spears has made it very clear that she is not happy about the documentaries that have been made about her life, and she has voiced her opinion in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Several documentaries were made about Britney Spears

In February 2021, the New York Times released a Hulu documentary called Framing Britney Spears. It sparked a huge amount of debate online about the exploitation of women in the early aughts.

And in September 2021, Netflix released Britney vs. Spears about the number of people who used Britney for money and the conservatorship she was under for 13 years that ended in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.

Several other documentaries were made by the likes of BBC and CNN, and it calls into question the irony of these being made about the exploitation of the pop singer, despite technically exploiting her for the documentaries themselves.

The pop singer was not pleased about the documentaries

In a since-deleted lengthy Instagram post, Britney voiced her frustration about other celebrities not receiving the same bad publicity and was angry that people believed the documentaries are the reason her conservatorship ended.

She wrote, “And come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??! Seriously though, think about it … I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it’s ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ??? It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ???”

Accusing America of treating her the way her own family has, she made it clear that she was the one who got her conservatorship to end with her own words.

She continued, “I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge. THAT said it all… that would be ENOUGH. But not in America !! Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship.. .. making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all. They have always treated me like that, literally that’s exactly what my family did to me.”

Britney concluded, saying America was a bully and that she had been insulted. She wrote, “It’s so insulting it’s not even funny,” the mom of two noted. “And no a**hole, my legs look nothing like that !! America … this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me — a bully.”