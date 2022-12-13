Britney Spears pictured at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Quasar/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears shows her toned physique in a sensational outfit to announce she and her husband Sam Asghari are heading to New York City.

The 41-year-old pop star recently celebrated her birthday amid speculation that someone else is behind her social media activity.

Asghari also released a statement addressing her fan concerns following her brief social media absence.

She took to her Instagram on Monday to share a clip of herself having fun on a private jet with her hubby.

Britney looked happy and healthy with gym-honed abs as she stunned in a white crop top and plaid mini skirt while dancing and playing around on the jet to Your Love by The Outfield.

She shared the IG post with her 41.6 million followers and wrote in the caption, “New York City here I come !!! How about them apples 🍏🍏🍏🍏🍎🍎🍎 ???”

Britney Spears’s workout routine is impressive

Earlier this year, Britney shared her workout routine which is responsible for her impressive physique.

In February, the Hold Me Closer singer demonstrated several exercises that show her dedication to fitness.

In the deleted IG video, screengrabbed by Eat This, she performs plank up-downs, physio ball raises into side bends, front raises, leg raises, dumbbell press fly, physioball sit-ups, treadmill runs, and pulldowns.

She also showed her flexibility by performing the bridge and bridge kicks as part of her exercise regimen.

It is unclear whether she adheres to a specific diet to keep the pounds off, but Britney’s healthy weight is likely a result of a nutrient-rich diet.

Is Sam Asghari controlling Britney Spears?

Since Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship last November, the singer has used social media to express her feelings and thoughts.

This has led to concern from fans, who have shared that she may not be behind the phone with some of her social media posts. Her husband Sam Asghari has become the latest suspect with some fans accusing him of controlling her.

Last week he took to his Instagram Stories to release a statement writing, “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes, it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

He also implied that Britney’s fans’ concerns may be overbearing writing, “Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage.”

The actor and model also revealed that Britney does not like to attend red-carpet events because they cause her stress.