A selfie of Louisa Warwick. Pic credit: @louisawarwick/Instagram

The beaches of Miami are a perfect place to be for anyone who wants to enjoy great weather, clear ocean water, and a social atmosphere.

Louisa Warwick is a British model who got the memo about Miami after she was recently spotted hanging out at the beach there.

Louisa lives a fulfilling and exciting life based on the content she shares on social media filled with all of her typical activities.

Louisa is consistently posing for photo shoots, striking attractive poses for mirror selfies, enjoying brunches, eating out at fancy dinners, lounging by the pool, and more.

Now that she’s been spotted spending time on the beaches in Miami, more people than ever have a chance to become familiar with her and her good looks.

Louisa looked just as fabulous in a colorful sundress she wore in a separate photo she shared during the summertime.

Louisa Warwick is gorgeous in Miami

Louisa wore a two-piece bikini with a matching cover-up while splashing around at the beach in Miami. All three parts were covered in flowers that resembled Hawaiian vacation.

The color scheme consisted of blue, pink, red, orange, purple, and white. Louisa rocked the triangle top bikini, typical bikini bottoms with string bowties on her hips, and a long-sleeved cover-up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A picture of British model Louisa Warwick at the beach. Pic credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

She tied the cover-up in a perfect knot in front of her belly button. Since she was stepping through the edge of the ocean water, she was totally barefoot.

Her toned legs, thighs, and calves were easy to see still. Louisa wore her long blonde hair parted down the middle with visibly dark roots that led to lighter strands of blonde hair toward the tips.

Louisa Warwick is an elegant sight

Louisa looked just as fabulous on a separate day during the summer wearing an elegant sundress that resembled the same colors one might notice in the feathers of a peacock.

The dress was covered in a floral design of dark green, light green, white, purple, lavender, and baby blue. The dress was designed with a corset-style top that provided the perfect amount of lift in front.

Some of the skin on her upper chest was visible and so were her shoulders and arms. Louisa accessorized with a pair of large dangling earrings covered in sparkling blue crystals.

She kept her makeup clean-cut and simple with a little bit of mascara, lipstick, and highlighter. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped and on point, and her hair was parted slightly to the side in smooth waves framing her face.