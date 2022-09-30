British model Jourdan Dunn in tiny LBD is all smiles

Jourdan looked stunning as she rocked a little black dress for Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Model Jourdan Dunn looked nothing short of sensational as she rocked a tiny little black dress ahead of a fashion show in London.

The British star was one of many superstars attending Burberry’s London Fashion Week event.

Like many at the hotly-anticipated show, Jourdan wore all Burberry.

Keeping it simple, the 32-year-old wore a backless velvet and leather dress.

The supermodel teamed the simple but chic look with a black crocodile-embossed shoulder bag and some pointed court heels.

Jourdan, who started her modeling career aged 15, also rocked a pair of stylish black flip-up sunglasses.

British model Jourdan Dunn is all smiles in her tiny LBD. Pic credit: Backgrid

The Vogue cover girl slicked her locks into a slicked-back ponytail. Her makeup looked glowing as her cheeks were also highlighted with a warm blush and highlighter, while her lips were painted in a dark brown.

Burberry’s Fashion Show

Other stars that attended the show included iconic model Naomi Campbell as well as Winnie Harlow.

American music star Normani was also there.

Winnie, 28, was seen enjoying the show in the front row. She was wearing her sensational brown curls to one side, while a beige and smoky brown eyeshadow made her eyes pop.

The Canadian model wore a V-neck t-shirt dress that had circular cut-outs.

The SS23 Burberry runaway show was originally intended to take place on Monday, September 19, 2022.

However, following the Queen’s tragic death on September 8, 2022, the British fashion house rescheduled it to September 26, 2022.

They released a statement that read, “Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Spring Summer 2023 runway show to 12:00 PM on Monday 26 September. We will present our collection before an intimate live audience in London.”

Jourdan Dunn’s successful career

During her nearly two-decade career, Jourdan has graced some of the world’s most coveted magazine covers, including Vogue and W.

The mom-of-one is currently engaged to music producer and streetwear label founder Dion ‘Sincere’ Hamilton.

Back in 2020, she shared a snap of herself flashing a huge sparkling ring and hinted at fans that she would be taking the last name Hamilton.

Sharing a picture of herself covering her eyes, she wrote, “Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!”