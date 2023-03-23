Model and entrepreneur Brit Manuela was a vision in purple to celebrate a milestone for Lounge Underwear.

Brit often models for Lounge, showcasing their gorgeous collections along with her equally stunning physique.

In an ode to the brand, Brit recently posed in a purple bra and panties set to kick off their seventh birthday.

Brit shared her sultry photo in her Instagram Story, setting it to the song Freak by Victoria Monet.

For the full-length snap, Brit modeled Lounge’s Vogue Balcony Bra & Thong/Briefs Set. The set featured sheer paneling and soft, stretchy lace accentuating Brit’s fit figure.

The 29-year-old stunner went for an au naturel look with minimal makeup and no accessories. Her long, dark hair was parted in the center and flowed down her shoulders. The angle of the sunlight from the adjacent window cast the perfect amount of light on Brit, making for a lovely aesthetic.

Brit didn’t add a caption for her selfie but tagged Lounge Underwear’s IG handle and provided the link to her bra and panties set. The beautiful set is currently on sale for $36 and comes in emerald, maroon, and black.

Brit looks incredible modeling a bra and panty set from Lounge Underwear. Pic credit: @britmanuela/Instagram

Brit Manuela has partnered with Lounge Underwear, Fashion Nova, and Bali Body

Lounge Underwear is currently having a birthday sale online at US.Loungewear.com, where their pieces are discounted by up to 60 percent. The brand is adamant about sustainability and, on its website, touts that last year, 89% of its product launches contained recycled materials.

In addition to Lounge Underwear, Brit is a Fashion Nova ambassador and has promoted brands such as Neena Swim, Luvlette, and Bali Body.

The self-described “fitness, fashion, and travel influencer” has amassed a large following on social media with her alluring campaigns. She boasts 1.7 million followers on her main Instagram page, an additional 4,926 on her Mindful Talk Podcast IG page, another 40,300 on her Body Love With Brit IG page, over 900,000 on TikTok, 10,000 on Twitter, and 10,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Brit’s Body Love With Brit page focuses on sharing workout and mental health tips and spreading positivity.

Brit shares her mission for her Mindful Talk Podcast

Brit’s podcast aims to bring awareness to mental health and to practice mindfulness.

On her website, she says of her podcast, “Throughout my years in life I have noticed so many people, including myself, make decisions and speak to themselves in ways that lack mindfulness. There is so much peace when we learn to focus and move with mindfulness.

“I created this podcast to discuss situations and circumstances that we all face at some point and give my wisdom on how to navigate in a way that brings us awareness, solution and clarity,” Brit adds. “This is a place where wisdom, laughs and emotions are welcome. Mindfully.”