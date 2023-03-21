Brit Manuela looked phenomenal as she raved over her new favorite beauty product.

The beautiful fitness model recently plugged BALI BODY™ and used her incredible physique to promote their line of skincare products.

Brit shared an Instagram carousel post to kick off the week, clad in a matching bra and panty set from Lounge Underwear.

Brit showed off her natural beauty in the shots, with her hair pulled back to highlight her striking eyes and glowing skin.

The brunette beauty struck a pose against a wall, raising one arm in the nearly-identical photos and holding a container of BALI BODY™ with her free hand.

Brit’s tanned and toned physique took center stage in the images, as her intimate wear accentuated her curves and trim waistline.

“Obsessed with my @balibody 🤎,” read Brit’s accompanying caption.

Brit Manuela is a BALI BODY™ partner

The product Brit was advertising is the Antioxidant Body Whip by BALI BODY™. It promises to firm skin and smooth cellulite with its ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

The Antioxidant Body Whip can be used daily after showering to intensely hydrate the skin and help extend self-tanners. It retails for $29.95, but it is currently on sale for $23.96 on Us.BaliBodyCo.com.

Brit hid the like count on her post, but judging by the comments section, her gorgeous photoshoot will likely direct some sales to BALI BODY™’s website and Instagram page.

With her natural and fit physique, good looks, and relatable posts, Brit has become highly popular on social media. Her popularity has put her in high demand, and she’s partnered with big-name brands such as Bo and Tee, Fashion Nova, Shein, and Luvlette.

Brit knows that modeling for a variety of brands means that staying in shape is part of her job. She often shares fitness motivation with her followers on her Body Love with Brit Instagram page.

Brit shares her secrets to transforming her glutes and upper body

To keep her glutes and legs in top form, Brit engages in bent-over dumbbell rows, weighted lunges, glute kickbacks, and weighted squats. To keep her arms toned, Brit prefers using dumbbells for curls, standing tricep extensions, shoulder extensions, and bent-over tricep extensions.

In an Instagram post dated January 2021, Brit shared side-by-side before-and-after photos of her fitness progress.

She noted that fitness is “a journey, combination of hard work and consistency” and that she didn’t achieve her current physique overnight. Brit worked to transform her 107-pound frame to her 124-pound frame with good, old-fashioned dedication to fitness.

“You hold so much power within your body when you fuel it right, love yourself and combine those things with your own goals,” Brit told her followers. “It’s not about what others think of you, it’s what you think of yourself.”