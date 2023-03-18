Leave it to model and influencer Brit Manuela to make something as simple as emerging from a pool look like something straight out of a magazine.

Brit brought the heat in a recent video, delivering her best modelesque poses as she made an indoor pool into her personal runway.

Taking to Instagram, Brit shared a Reel of herself exiting a pool onto a platform, and she absolutely sizzled while doing so.

Brit began her video in the water, with her hair still perfectly styled, indicating that she only submerged herself partially in the refreshing water.

As the beautiful brunette stepped onto the platform in front of her, she struck her best poses to accentuate her incredible body and beautiful bikini.

Brit’s voluminous tresses gently blew in the breeze as she adjusted her bikini and ran her fingers through her hair.

A gorgeous indoor pool area with oversized glass windows and wooden ceilings provided a striking aesthetic for the Reel.

Brit’s video was set to the song Lose Myself by REYKO, and she captioned it with a single black heart emoji and tagged her bikini brand, Fashion Nova.

Brit hid the like count on the post, but it’s been played close to 300,000 times in 24 hours, and nearly 1,000 of her 1.7 million Instagram followers showed her some love in the comments section.

As a successful social media influencer and bikini/lingerie/fitness apparel model, Brit knows the importance of keeping her body in stellar form.

The self-described “fitness, fashion and travel influencer” shares some of her workout inspiration on her Body Love With Brit Instagram page, where she boasts an additional 40,400 followers.

Brit shares her secret to toned glutes and hamstrings

Brit showed her admirers and fellow fitness enthusiasts how she keeps her glutes and hamstrings toned in a September 2022 video, seen below.

Brit engaged in grueling side-to-side slides and uphill bunny hops, both while using resistance bands on her legs to up the intensity.

She continued with bent-over rows and lunges, alternating a barbell then dumbbells, and used a push/pull sled to finish strong.

“These isolated workouts will have you really digging deep into your goals! Whether it’s gaining muscle or toning you can adjust the weights and reps accordingly,” Brit wrote in the caption.

In addition to her personal IG page and her fitness page, Brit also runs an IG feed, @mindfulltalk, aimed at spreading positivity and providing mental health tips and quotes to inspire her millions of fans.

To find out more about Brit, you can also follow her on TikTok at @thebritmanuela, on YouTube at @BritManuela, or on Twitter at @TheBritManuela.