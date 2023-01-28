Brielle Biermann was breathtaking in a little white bikini.

The reality TV star sported the white bikini, highlighting her incredible curves and fit physique. The white color complemented her glowing skin.

Brielle accessorized her look with several shiny gold bracelets, and her nails were manicured with long pink tips at the ends.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter let her long locks loose, and they flowed effortlessly behind her back. Her makeup was stunning, with defined brows and glossy lips.

Brielle posed, sitting down in a leaned-back position with her legs slightly bent in front of her. Her pose further complemented her amazing figure.

The 25-year-old’s overall look was athletic and altogether gorgeous.

Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann models Salty K Swim

Brielle’s hard work and breathtaking good looks have led her to partner with brands such as Salty K Swim.

The socialite posted a beautiful series of photos in a rosy pink bikini from Salty K. The top was strapless with a cutout in the center, and the bottoms were held with strings that sat high on her hips.

Salty K is a luxury swimwear line created by Brielle’s mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The brand sells a variety of cute swimwear options like the one Brielle modeled in the images.

She captioned her post with a question for her fans, “at this point, i need to live on an island 🌊💕who’s joining me?”

She made sure to tag Salty K in the post. Brielle often models swimwear for her mom’s brand, bringing her designs to life.

The brand was likely thrilled with the promotion, as she posted it to her Instagram, which has 1.4 million followers.

Brielle Biermann says tracksuits are in

Brielle knows fashion, so one would be wise to listen when she makes a statement about it.

The social media star posted a gorgeous look in a hot pink tracksuit and captioned her post, “dresses & heels are out- juicy tracksuits are in.”

She paired the pink pants and jacket with a white crop top that showed the brand’s name in silver lettering, “Juicy.” She held a pink purse in her hand to enhance the look even more.

Brielle let her long, wavy brunette locks loose, and they fell gracefully over her shoulders and back. Her makeup was beautiful, with rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and subtle eye makeup.

Brielle posed in front of a lit-up Ferris wheel, making her shine even more brilliantly.