Brielle Biermann stuns in bikini for summer motivation

Brielle Biermann close up. Pic credit: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Brielle Biermann is stripping down to a tiny bikini while giving herself some seriously meaningful summer motivation.

The Don’t Be Tardy star made 2021 headlines for undergoing double jaw surgery to correct her “TMJ and 9mm overbite,” and it looks like the ordeal is still on her mind.

Posting to Instagram this week and seeming up to welcome a Hot Girl Summer, the 25-year-old bombshell and influencer referenced her medical ordeal as she posed in a skimpy bikini, also offering up some motivation for her fans.

Brielle Biermann has surgery motivation in bikini

Brielle’s photos showed her indoors, in selfie mode, and by a plain white wall. Popping against it with her golden tan and healthy curves, the reality star wowed with her toned figure on show, with her barely-there bikini doing her figure major favors.

Wrist jewelry and a manicure were the only accessories as Brielle kept things low-key, with the sizzling snap captioned:

“My motivation for summer.. pre jaw surgery body 🥵.”

Brielle’s surgery made major celebrity headlines last year, this as she updated fans on the whole thing and even revealed losing 13 pounds on a post-surgery liquid diet.

Brielle had announced the procedure for bi-maxillary osteotomy on social media telling fans:

“I sucked my thumb [until] I was 9-ish, which made the roof of my mouth super narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever.”

She added: “Have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza? Or [oh my god] trying to bite into an onion on a burger? Impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y’all complained about? Thank the overbite for that as well.”

Brielle then thanked oral surgeons Amy Kuhmichel and Glenn Maron at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta for saving the day.

Brielle Biermann had her teeth wired shut

Revealing how little she could eat in recovery as her teeth were wired shut, the daughter to Kim Zolciak confirmed she mostly subsided off “Gatorade Zero, soups, smoothies, and blended pasta dinners.” Clearly craving food, the Instagram star moaned:

“Eating [through] a syringe has really sucked. Now I’m on to baby spoons.” She then asked fans:

“If you have any recipes for food that tastes good blended please let me know!!”