Brie Larson delights her followers with photos from a recent sauna day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Brie Larson is heating things up and releasing toxins while serving up a bare-faced bikini photo that thrilled her fans.

For a sneak peek into Brie’s life, she wore an orange bikini with high-waisted bottoms and a matching top.

While sitting with her knees up and back against the wooded wall, the Avengers star faced the camera to show off her dedication to clean living.

Brie shared a total of three photos from inside the sauna, and while all of them have her posed while sitting up against the wall, her expression changed with one photo showing the woman behind Captain Marvel with no expression before covering her mouth and breaking out into laughter.

The impromptu Instagram share came nearly three days ago and, in that time, has racked up more than 322,000 likes and hundreds of comments as her followers gush.

She captioned the photo, “Morning sweat session 101: must include selfies.”

Brie Larson to return as Captain Marvel in 2023

Brie Larson is reprising her role as Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, when The Marvels premieres in July 2023. This release is part of Phase 5 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will also feature Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, who play Ms. Marvel and Spectrum, respectively.

The film is currently in post-production and is the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and features the three Marvels as they are forced to work together after they begin swapping powers each time one is used.

Brie Larson practices self-care with Nintendo Switch and Fortnite

Brie Larson has been incredibly busy over the past year, and she’s a big proponent of self-care, making sure to take the time out from filming to nourish her spirit.

And while some of that time is spent in the sauna, there are other ways Brie enjoys relaxing and disconnecting from her stressors. That includes gaming, as she’s a big fan of the Nintendo Switch, even sharing to Instagram how she uses the gaming device as a form of self-care.

In 2020, Brie wrote in a message that she made clear was an ad, “This year I’ve been forced to rethink my approach to self care, unwinding and my relationship… with my Nintendo Switch. 🤓 Getting some quiet time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, moving my body with Ring Fit Adventure, and continually connecting with people I know through Fortnite. Nintendo has always been a part of my life, but this year my Nintendo Switch has been one of my go-to’s for finding entertainment and staying active amongst ‘gestures at everything happening everywhere’. @nintendo @nintendoinspired.”

One game that Brie is a big fan of happens to be Fortnite, which she also talks about frequently on Instagram. Brie is a huge fan, even sharing a few months back that she’s never been more excited for a new season.

More recently, Brie shared another photo with her Nintendo Switch and revealed that she was using it to play the massively popular battle royale game where she is the voice of the character Paradigm.