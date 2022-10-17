Brie Larson stuns in a bikini to soak up warm weather 

Brie Larson brought the heat with her latest bikini snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brie Larson looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sun in her latest bikini selfie.

The natural beauty has had some totally epic bikini moments this summer, and she’s certainly not slowing down in October.

Whether she’s dripping in designer gear, suited up in a superhero costume, or simply relaxing in her backyard, Brie can look amazing in whatever she is rocking.

The Academy Award-winning actor posted a recent selfie to her Instagram earlier this week.

Brie sizzled in a blue bikini in the picture as she asked her 7 million Instagram followers a highly important question.

Lying in her LA backyard under the baking sun, the 33-year-old donned a blue bikini top.

It appeared the Hollywood star opted for no makeup while relaxing, with her skin glowing in the LA sun.

Her hazel locks were pulled back with strands dangling down the side of her flawless face.

In the caption, Brie asked her followers: “Does LA even get Fall?”

Fans of the Marvel star flooded the comments section to compliment the ‘natural beauty.’

“Oh you’re gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

A second added: “natural and authentic beauty.”

“Face card never declines,” another penned.

Brie Larson’s Instagram posts

Brie is no stranger to posting snaps of her being at one with nature. A couple of weeks ago, she posted pictures where she was seen hanging outside.

The caption read: “Some scenic serenity for your feed.”

In the photos, Brie had all sorts of outdoor fun, like hanging by a campfire, hiking by the ocean, walking through lush fields, and hanging out with a friend doing archery.

Brie Larson’s most uncomfortable thing about new Marvel movie

Brie is probably most well known for her role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Captain Marvel.

However, Brie has faced backlash from a vocal subset of Marvel fans over her role as Captain Marvel.

The movie’s Blockbuster superhero sequel, The Marvels, is set to hit theatres in July next year, in which Brie will be reprising her role.

Despite the hostile reception she received for the first film, Brie revealed what she found most uncomfortable about The Marvels – and it’s not the trolls.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said, “Wires look really fun and it looks beautiful so people forget [that it’s hard work]. You don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it’s uncomfortable.

“Let me be clear, it’s amazing but what’s different with this one from the last one is that Carol didn’t fly until the end.

“So I didn’t have as much wire work so this one, there was just a whole new muscle group that was in pain.”