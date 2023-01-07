Brie Larson sizzled in a workout ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In case you didn’t already know, Brie Larson has some serious moves, and she showed them off in a revealing spandex set yesterday.

Set to her vocal version of the song Black Sheep by Metric, the 33-year-old Hollywood actress moved and grooved alongside famous choreographer Galen Hooks.

Brie looked out of this world in the skintight ensemble, featuring black leggings and a cropped tank top with buttons down the front.

She stomped on the beat in a pair of gray sneakers with protective knee guards, her silky tresses tied back in a sporty-chic bun.

The dance combined a variety of styles, from sultry hip rolls to more modern, funky movements.

Of course, she tagged the choreographer in the caption, asking fans, “What dance should I learn next?”

Brie Larson sizzled in plunging black dress for Polaroid magic

Brie showed off her sculpted physique in the perfect LBD with a plunging neckline and a curve-hugging silhouette.

The Captain Marvel star struck two similar poses facing the camera straight-on before picking up a mixed drink for the final shot.

Brie’s hair looked lovely in classic waves cascading over one shoulder, and her expression was nothing short of fierce.

She tagged her glam squad in the caption, adding, “A black dress and Polaroid kind of night.”

Brie Larson shared motivational workout routine in red spandex set

Brie hit the gym to demonstrate exactly what it takes to achieve a rock-hard body like hers, performing a series of pull-ups in a red spandex set.

With each grueling arm movement, she pulled her knees into her chest for an extra ab burn.

After the final rep, Brie turned around and stuck her tongue out at the camera, giving a quick glimpse of her chiseled midsection.

The blonde bombshell is known for frequently posting workout videos on her social media accounts, inspiring fans to push outside their comfort zones.

“Been a while huh,” she captioned the video.

Beyond her strict workout regime, Brie also keeps her diet clean and refined to stay in shape, using ‘bridge meals,’ AKA snacks eaten between meals, to avoid overeating.

Brie’s nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia told People magazine that he advised her, “Have your breakfast meal, and it should charge your metabolism – it should promote a metabolic light switch where you start processing your fats, proteins and carbohydrates, providing you with an energy source that allows you to move around and do things and be cognitive, so that you don’t have low blood sugar mid-morning where you start craving a pastry.”