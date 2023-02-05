As fans anticipate Brie Larson in her next movies, the Captain Marvel star is sharing thought-provoking content via her social media.

The latest included a selfie that Larson snapped in a mirror as she sat in a green chair, possibly getting styled and glammed up.

The Marvels star wore a black crop top with thin shoulder straps and a unique curve design at the middle of its bottom. The top revealed her taut and toned midsection, with her defined arms also visible in the shot.

She appeared to have minimal makeup in the shot and also wore a solid black belt with a gold buckle which showed in her selfie.

Larson, 33, had someone there working with her, as the individual was holding her hair back in a ponytail, keeping hair out of her face as some of her wavy locks fell across her shoulder. With several wigs in the background, she was likely getting styled for a shoot or scene.

“Life’s a blur, just like this photo. So go on, have fun, and live a little,” Larson captioned her Instagram post.

Larson’s latest shot, with its captivating quote, accumulated over 166,000 likes and 740-plus comments, thanks to her large following of 6.9 million on the gram.

Brie Larson to appear in 2023 blockbusters

Larson is among the award-winning stars who heads up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

She suits up in the anticipated sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which is called The Marvels, and also includes Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

Along with Larson, Samuel L. Jackson returns to reprise his long-running role as Nick Fury. Additionally, Iman Vellani appears as Kamal Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The movie will arrive as the 33rd installment in the MCU and will hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

Ahead of that, Larson stars in another major franchise, Fast & Furious. She’ll appear in the 10th installment, Fast X, as Tess. The movie hits theaters on May 19, 2023, and features a star-studded cast that includes Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, and Helen Mirren.

Brie Larson credits MCU role for improved fitness

Ahead of her superhero status in the MCU, Larson said she was someone who used to be out of breath just from walking up a hill. She told Insider that she first started training “out of sheer panic” because Marvel didn’t know about her lack of fitness abilities.

“I started this journey thinking I’ll get strong, and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body,” Larson said.

She shared a YouTube video in 2022 talking about her workout goals, admitting she planned to train daily, but each day when she went to do so, “something happens” that gets in the way. She also confessed she’s the “type of person who trains before they start working with their trainer.”

From there, she took viewers through her routine for self-assessment, which included various yoga poses, stretches, and exercises. Among them are downward dog, cobra, runner’s lunge, leg swings, hip thrusts, crunches, bridges, and pushups. Larson didn’t use anything but her body weight for the routine, even performing bicep curls minus dumbbells.

“This is what I do to just wake everything up, and tomorrow will be the true test,” she joked after going through the routine.

Although she jokes about being fit, Larson credits her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel in the MCU, for helping her achieve some incredible fitness feats.

“Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer’s Jeep, I mean, it’s an incredible experience to realize what’s inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible,” Larson said, per Insider. “And I have Carol to thank for that.”