Brie Larson shares adorable throwback, ‘not much has changed’

Brie Larson shared a cute throwback pic from her younger days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Marvel legend Brie Larson shared a playful post with fans as she posted a throwback photo of herself from her childhood.

The actress is famed for her role as Carol Danvers in the movie Captain Marvel which follows the character as she tries to uncover secrets from her past amidst an intergalactic battle.

In the retro photo, Brie is seen as a child wearing a sequin tiara with colorful face paint covering her cheeks.

She wore a bright floral dress with a pageant sash covering one of her tiny shoulders as she smiled wide for the camera.

A swipe right showed a photo of Brie as an adult, rocking paint on her face in shades of blue, purple, pink, and yellow.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The image is likely a still from her 2017 movie Unicorn Store, which Brie directed, co-produced, and also starred in.

The movie follows Brie in her role as Kit, an art school dropout who receives the chance of fulfilling her lifelong dream of adopting a unicorn.

The actress pointed out the uncanny similarity between her character and her younger self by playfully captioning the photoset, “Not much has changed 🎨.”

Like most actors who land themselves a superhero role, Brie is a massive fan of keeping herself in shape so she can look her best in her costumes.

She shared a video with her 6.9 million followers recently that showed how she doesn’t only rely on the gym to get her workouts in.

The 33-year-old Marvel beauty strapped weights to a cart and pushed them with all her strength up a slight incline.

She showed off her insane strength whilst wearing a cute activewear set decorated with a checkerboard pattern.

Her muscles popped as she moved the hefty weight to the backdrop of Anti-hero, a song by singing sensation Taylor Swift.

She used a snippet of the song to show off her Anti-hero trait, which repeats the line, “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem. It’s me.”

While her workouts may be unconventional, they certainly do the job, as the actress looked sensational in the video.

Brie Larson shares her holy-grail beauty products

In an interview with Elle, Brie shared some of her favorite go-to products from the brand Decorté.

She first discovered the brand when they sent her some products to try, and she loved them so much she jumped at the chance to be a brand muse for them.

Speaking about their products, she said, “I love their skincare because it allows me not to wear makeup and feels confident. I also love their makeup, so when I want to wear things, it’s effortless to put on.”

The blonde beauty stated that she uses the Botanical Oil at night and the Radiant Oils in the morning.

She also mentioned she is a huge fan of their Lip Oils as they are perfect for adding a casual spot of color when she has a YouTube vlog to film for her channel.

The actress also mentioned that she uses the Liposome Sheet Masks because “they’ve just always been a way of transporting me, making me feel like I’m at a spa.”

Brie also explained her makeup routine before she films for her YouTube channel, stating that she applies a little foundation, fills in her brows, and adds some mascara before she finishes off with the lip oil and a spot of blush.

She explained that she likes to keep it as casual and real as possible, saying, “The purpose of this was to just drop facade and be as honest as I can and be myself.”