Brie Larson reveals concerning bruise in floral bikini

Brie was sitting on the floor of what looked like an office space in her house, leaning back to show off her impressive abs on Instagram. Her hair was down, and she displayed her natural beauty with a bare-faced, no-makeup look. The photo received over 615,00 likes.

Despite showing a scary-looking bruise on her thigh, the Room star claimed it was simply from training. She wrote in the caption, “Summer is here but bruises from training are in every season [cry laughing emoji].”

The stunning actress will be starring in Fast and Furious 10, with filming starting at the end of April, and is most likely where she sustained the training injury.

While Brie is once again working out for her movie Fast and Furious 10, it’s not the first time she has done some major fitness training for a film.

Brie reportedly gained seven pounds of muscle for her movie Room

For her movie, Room, Brie reportedly gained seven pounds of muscle, and her nutritionist Dr. Philip Gogli revealed some of the secrets to her success.

He told People, “The most recent science has shown that a little bit of fat and a little bit of simple sugar will actually increase intensity rate while you train early in the morning … and allow you to still continue to train and burn fat. That really does start your engine for you.”

So, he would have Brie eat one teaspoon of almond butter with one teaspoon of fruit jam before training.

As for fitness, Brie reportedly lifted some pretty intense weight while training for Captain Marvel, even doing hip thrusts with up to 275 pounds.

Brie adds variety to her workouts, including pole-dancing

Brie is incredibly serious about her workouts, showing off her one-arm push-ups and rock climbing on Instagram, as well as a whole host of other workouts. Clearly, she really likes to spice up her workouts.

In a recent Instagram photo, Brie was wrapped around a pole after participating in a pole-dancing workout. She wore a black sports bra and light blue spandex shorts.

She captioned the photo, “Made an im-POLE-sive decision to try a new workout class.”

Before that, she showed herself on Instagram doing a pull-up and pulling her legs up until she was upside down at the gym. She captioned the video, “trying new things…”

Clearly, the Captain Marvel star is all about adding variety to her workouts.