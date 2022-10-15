Brie Larson arrives at The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brie Larson shared a funny moment with her 7 million Instagram followers this week in a funny snap from home.

The Caption Marvel star posed with her hands in the air, wearing a colorful landscape-printed hooded fleece and white underwear with blue flowers.

She completed the look with a pair of dark green floral Crocs and a bored expression on her face.

Brie captioned the post, “Are we surprised? #notspon but @crocs it could be 😉.”

Sliding to the second image, Brie also shared a photo of feet wearing another pair of Crocs, this time a solid dark green.

This pair had been decorated with lots of fun science-themed Jibbitz – the charms and gems used to customize Crocs.

Brie also shared another five pairs of Crocs on her story, wishing her fans, “A very merry Croc Friday to you.”

Clearly, the A-lister can’t get enough of the on-trend shoes!

Brie Larson fights for gender equality

Brie posted some sweet photos to acknowledge International Day of the Girl.

Hugging and posing for photos with her mini Captain Marvel fans, she wrote a heartfelt caption stating how important the day was to her.

Her caption read, “Today, I’m reminded of how incredibly grateful I am on #internationaldayofthegirl. To be able to help the fight for gender equity and work to advance opportunities for all the young girls striving to be whatever they want is truly a blessing.”

She went on to explain the importance of gender equality and the plight that women face daily.

She continued, “Gender equity is essential for economic growth and development, yet discrimination and violence against girls and women are very real issues around the world. Every day, girls and women face many challenges including limited access to education and the internet, climate change, and humanitarian conflict.”

This is clearly a subject very close to her heart.

Brie Larson looks classic in Carolina Herrera

Brie often likes to share her looks on social media, some casual shots at home, and some fully glam, ready to attend an event.

She recently posted wearing a black dress from American fashion designer Carolina Herrera and looked absolutely stunning.

The dress featured a classic square-cut neckline and cap sleeve, a chic and timeless option.

She wore her blonde hair slicked back for a sleek finish and simple diamond studded earrings.

Her skin looked flawless and glowing in natural makeup, finished off with a burnt red lipstick for an added hint of glamour.