Brie Larson goes ‘from day to night’

Just days after the reveal of a teaser trailer for The Marvels, actress Brie Larson had some fun in a video showing her outfit transition.

The Captain Marvel star shared a video clip set to PLUM’s To Stay, jumped into the scene with both arms in the air wearing a light blue cardigan with comfy white slacks.

She rocked her hips side to side a bit and fixes her hair before shrugging it off, suggesting she wasn’t too concerned about her look for that daytime occasion.

Larson put her hand over the camera lens, and when she pulled it away, she transformed into her nighttime attire, featuring a sheer dress with one shoulderless side and the other featuring her shoulder covered up.

She had a sheer bodysuit beneath the dress, and her hair was styled with some of her locks hanging over part of one side of her face. Larson also wore fancy earrings and was clearly dressed up for a fancier occasion, possibly a dinner, party, or another event.

Larson simply wrote “from day to night” as her caption and shared the quick clip as an Instagram Reel with her 6.8 million followers.

It went on to receive over 1,700 comments to go with more than 186,000 likes as the actress received a variety of feedback from fans and critics.

Brie Larson recently appeared in The Marvels teaser trailer

Larson, one of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the Avengers that will continue on for the latest phase of movies. She appears to be the group’s new leader following the departures of other main stars, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Larson’s next MCU film, The Marvels, recently unveiled its teaser trailer and has Larson’s character switching places with the others. The movie also features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, aka Spectrum.

Based on the teaser (below), a unique force will be at play, suddenly causing the three Marvel women to switch places with each other in their locations.

Per Gizmodo, Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel series ended with Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers (Larson) swapping places. Carol ended up in Kamala’s bedroom, while Kamala ended up in a location entirely foreign to her because it was where Carol had been at the time.

The movie will focus on the trio attempting to figure out why this swapping keeps happening, while other character storylines will present themselves for each woman.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10, 2023, and also features Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Zawe Ashton as the Kree warrior, Dar-Benn.

Ahead of that, Larson will appear in the latest Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, slated for release on May 19, 2023. Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Cardi B, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron are just some of the star-studded cast.

Larson’s trainer revealed workouts they used to prepare for her Captain Marvel role

Los Angeles personal trainer Jason Walsh trained Larson to get in shape for her role as Captain Marvel. He said they had nine months to work together to prepare for the film.

Walsh explained that at the start of training Larson, the focus was getting her to a point where she was strong enough to perform other exercises. They used the progressive overload technique, something Walsh said many people use, including players in the NFL.

For a warm-up, they’d perform a full-body foam roll for one to three minutes in each position, followed by five to six reps of the world’s greatest stretch to work on the hips and torso.

As far as activating the muscles for working out, they’d perform two sets of eight to 10 reps of half-kneeling rows using an exercise band attached to a higher part of a post. Next were two sets of eight to 10 reps of hip thrusts using a weight bench and a dumbbell.

Other exercises used in the routine included various chin-up holds, repetitions of medicine ball slams, single-leg landmine deadlifts using a dumbbell, and eccentric pushups using a bench for an incline to push against.

“She worked her a** off to get into shape for this movie, and I’m really, really proud of her,” Walsh said, adding, “She got, pound for pound, as strong as any guy that I know, and that’s saying something.”