Brie Larson is showing her beauty from coast to coast as the talented actress shows love for Polaroid. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brie Larson may have classic beauty, but the stunning actress also loves classic companies like Polaroid, using the old-school camera to capture her Celine look.

Brie was one of the well-known names on hand for the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles last week. Other famous faces in attendance at the Celine show included Paris Jackson and Paris Hilton.

Music from The Strokes served as the mood-setting tunes as models, like Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, walked the runway.

Brie showed love to Celine with a Polaroid series which was in alignment with the indie vibe that the show featured.

Although Brie watched Hedi Slimane’s designs as they came down the runway more than a week ago, she just posted her tribute to the brand tonight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brie’s tribute included a three-part Instagram post showing her low-cut black gown from the evening.

Brie Larson stuns in a bold Celine dress with a plunging neckline

The first Polaroid showed Brie in black and white posing stoically with her arms by her sides. Her thick blonde hair was pushed to one side, with loose curls falling past her shoulders.

Brie looked gorgeous in a black low-cut Celine gown covered in sequins.

A second shot, taken further away, showed the Marvel actress and her snatched waist as she struck a pose.

Finally, Brie grabbed a drink and showed it to the camera with a closer picture that revealed Brie’s flawless makeup.

For accessories, Brie rocked small hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. She kept the jewelry to a minimum, allowing her fabulous dress to be the show’s star.

Brie tagged the hair and makeup artists who helped get her fashion show-ready.

Brie Larson’s workout and stretching

Brie Larson became so fit for Captain Marvel that she could do a one-arm push-up.

Brie revealed on her YouTube channel that stretching was integral to her workouts.

Brie said, “I am starting training again for the sequel, so I’ve been doing everything I can to just get my body primed.”

Brie continued, “I’ve learned a lot from athletes in the recovery process, [including] how important it is to avoid injury in something like Captain Marvel.”

After Brie warms up, she lifts weights and does push-ups, pull-ups, squats, and everything in between.

She has also shown a love for pole dancing and boxing.

Brie’s commitment to fitness and getting in the best shape possible is evident on her various social media pages.