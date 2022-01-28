Bridget Fonda ‘unrecognizable’ pics spark debate about celebrity privacy

Bridget Fonda has new photos online that has fans shook. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

The paparazzi has always walked a fine line between delivering celebrity photos of public interest and invading celebrity’s privacy.

This happened again when paparazzi spotted retired actress Bridget Fonda out and shot several photos of her as she seemed to be running errands.

These photos were almost unrecognizable, as it has been a while since anyone captured a photo of the actress. She has been retired for 12 years.

The photos also reopened the debate about paparazzi photographers going over the line when it comes to privacy.

This is especially important since Fonda removed herself from the public eye 12 years ago and the media outlet released the photos on her 58th birthday.

Bridget Fonda looks strikingly different now

Bridget Fonda was a popular pin-up model in the 1990s and starred in some iconic films in her career.

Her movie roles included The Godfather Part III, Single White Female, Singles, Point of No Return, Lake Placid, and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

Her last movie was The Whole Shebang in 2001. Her last role on television was Snow Queen in 2002.

Bridget is a third generation star, her father the legendary Peter Fonda and her grandfather Henry Fonda. Her aunt is superstar Jane Fonda.

However, in 2003, an automobile accident caused Bridget to step away from the public scene. She suffered a fractured vertebra and struggled to recover, saying she was in constant pain for a long time.

She also got married that same year to film composer Danny Elfman and the two had a son in 2005.

While Danny continued to score movies and release his own music, Bridget Fonda chose to become a mother and stayed away from Hollywood, never returning.

That made the new photos not only surprising, but disrespectful to the actress on her birthday.

Daily Mail released several photos of Bridget Fonda alongside several of her past photos from when she was still working as an actress.

EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Fonda, 58, looks UNRECOGNIZABLE as shy movie star is seen out for the first time in 12 years during Los Angeles errand run https://t.co/7dbDz5C52G — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 27, 2022

Fans react in anger about the new photos

The article said she “looked unrecognizable as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.” It went on to write, “The former Hollywood siren, 58, was captured carting her and husband, Danny Elfman’s, 17-year-old son, Oliver, around the city in her silver luxury Land Rover.”

Fans were not amused and many took to Twitter to launch into the site for the photos, questioning their right to post the pics of a now former celebrity.

“Are any of us the same as we were DECADES ago,” one Twitter user asked. “That’s her choice. Leave her ALONE.”

Another pointed out that she “quit acting like 20 years ago. We have no idea what she’s been thru in that time, and ppl age and there body’s change as we get older.”

A third fan questioned the site, saying they “always wondered how stalkers live with themselves.”

Another fan said they saw no “point of shaming her. She’s retired from acting. Let her live her life.”

“Leave the woman alone, she clearly wants nothing to do with a life of fame anymore,” someone else commented.

“She looks like a normal woman her age going about her daily business,” another wrote. “Except, she’s getting harrassed by slime balls.”

Another fan pointed out that “here’s some pictures from 25+ years ago, my god she looks like a 58 year old woman now! Shocking!”

It seems like a lot of people would rather see celebrities left alone, and Bridget Fonda is just the latest example.