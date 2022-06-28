Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley shows off slender figure in sundress

Simone Ashley stuns in a sundress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Although Kate Sharma may have been almost all work and no play in Bridgerton Season 2, actress Simone Ashley knows how to let loose and have a good time, even online.

The 27-year-old actress recently shared a post with her 3.3 million followers where she showed off her slender physique for a likely fashion show.

The stunner showed a bit of her midriff, and a peek of her leg as she stunned in a delicate-looking sundress and stared down the camera.

Simone Ashley flaunts physique for sundress season

Simone’s first shot shows her standing deadhead and looking right into the camera with a steely gaze.

Her hair looks windblown as it cascades down one shoulder, and the top of the dress is unbuttoned, showing off a bit of exposed midriff. The dress features a thigh-high slit on one side, giving viewers a leggy display.

The second shot is a bit closer and at a slightly different angle. The front of the dress is buttoned up, but viewers can see the design offers a more open back style while teasing a bit of cleavage.

She took to the caption to tag designers and stylists, writing, “@jacquemus [sun emoji] @simon_porte_jacquemus thank you and congratulations on another magical show [yellow heart emoji] @rebeccacorbinmurray Thank you dream team @babskymakeup & @peterluxhair [sun emoji] [yellow heart emoji].” She also tagged Getty Entertainment and photographer Arnold Jerocki.

The post gained over 90,000 likes from her followers, who are undoubtedly excited to hear that she will return for Bridgerton Season 3.

Simone Ashley returning for Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 may be focused on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story, but fans can still be ready to see more of the new Viscountess Bridgerton as she and her husband, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, adjust to their new life.

Earlier this year, Simone revealed, “We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started.”

She added, “In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Simone noted that she’s “excited” to see how Kate will grow and develop now that she is in charge of a household and has a home and family to look after. For now, fans will have to wait to see how it all plays out.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.