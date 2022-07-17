Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor is ‘working hard’ in plunging v-neck

Phoebe Dynevor showed off her new hairdo and a plunging v-neck while “working hard.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Phoebe Dynevor quickly went from the queen’s diamond in Bridgerton for her role as Daphne Bridgerton to the queen of fans’ hearts online.

The 27-year-old actress wowed fans with her portrayal of Daphne and her ability to confidently wear the glamorous period dresses in Bridgerton.

Always a bit of a fashion icon, Phoebe is able to make any outfit work, whether it’s thrift or designer. The same can be said for her work in beauty, as she has worked with different brands and worn various styles that fans absolutely loved.

Though she can be a bit quiet on social media, she posts the occasional selfie or snapshot of herself, professional shots, and promotional pictures.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Phoebe shared a new snapshot of herself with fans as she says she’s “working hard.”

In the shot, fans see Phoebe as she lounges in the shade, looking just a bit sunkissed as she dons her sunglasses and a red-hued top with a floral pattern and plunging neckline.

Phoebe Dynevor lounges with plunging neckline

Phoebe’s photo was shared with her 3.8 million followers this weekend, giving fans another glimpse at the actress’s new hair.

Pic credit: @phoebedynevor/Instagram

Her new hairstyle was first debuted earlier this month, a little over a week ago.

Phoebe’s hair went from her long, red natural locks to a short, dark brown color complete with a fringed look.

Phoebe Dynevor debuts new haircut and color

Sharing some pictures of the city, Phoebe took to a photo dump of her recent adventures to show off her new look.

The post features five different photos, opening with a skyline shot of New York. A swipe right reveals her first selfie where she shows off her new fringed and dyed locks, and fans can see a couple of tattoos that the actress has on her arm.

Another swipe offers a snapshot of a cafe in West Village and then the fourth image is one of a tray of bright strawberries.

Finally, the fifth photo shows the actress as she poses in a mirror on a door. In this shot, she’s wearing baggy green pants, a black spaghetti strap tank top, and dark sunglasses.

Her hair is let down as she holds the phone next to her face, giving fans a distant view of this new look.

Bridgerton Season 3 was filming recently, as cast members shared their first day on set not too long ago, but it seems that filming may be wrapping up based on Phoebe’s new look and a trip to Cairo in store.

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.