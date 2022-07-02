Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan stuns in sheer thigh-skimming minidress

Nicola Coughlan celebrated London Pride in a sheer pink minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

One way to celebrate London Pride is attending a charitable drag show, and that’s exactly what Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan did.

The Irish actress joined a couple of friends to go out to a “drag brunch” featuring drag stars Symone and Gigi Goode. The event proceeds went to AKT, a charity organization that works to help LGBTQ+ homelessness and offers support and advice.

She shared photos from the event with her 2.2 million followers on Instagram, with her post gaining over 15,000 likes within an hour.

Nicola Coughlan bares all in sheer minidress

While supporting a great cause, Nicola stunned in her outfit— a sheer, pink minidress and heels. The dress skirt came slightly above her knees but featured long sleeves and a high, ruffled neckline.

However, the dress was completely sheer, as Nicola’s black bra and underskirt were visible in the dress.

She wore her blonde locks down and paired the look with bright red lipstick, wowing her followers with her look.

Her caption featured a Pride flag emoji before reading “London Pride 2022,” with a transgender pride flag emoji. She continued, “Thank you @henryholland @msaimeephillips for the best, best drag brunch starring icons @the_symone & @thegigigoode supporting @aktcharity. Heaven [sparkling heart emoji].”

Her Pride brunch comes as fans are anxiously awaiting to see Bridgerton Season 3, which is set to focus on her character, Penelope, and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Nicola Coughlan talks about being ‘lead of romantic drama’

In June, Nicola opened up to Variety regarding her “new” role in Bridgerton. Though she’ll be playing the same character, Penelope has been a bit of a wallflower in the past. However, she has always played a secret main role as the writer of the gossip paper that is spread throughout the Ton as Lady Whistledown.

Her role as Lady Whistledown was revealed at the end of Season 1, but being the main love interest is a step in a new direction.

Nicole revealed, “It’s funny because I always wanted to be an actor. I started doing that when I was super young, but I never saw myself as like the lead of romantic drama. It was just not on my list of things that I thought I would ever be doing. So it’s quite mad now to just be in that position, and on one of the biggest shows ever. It’s amazing.”

Nicola also believes that as far as their romance will go, fans can likely expect a steamier romance akin to Season 1 rather than the slow-burn of Season 2 since they’ve “had two seasons of build up.”

However, she had not read the scripts at the time of this statement, just given the overview of the upcoming season.

Hopefully, Polin fans will not have to wait too long for the next season of Bridgerton, though it seems like Season 3 will air in Spring 2023.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.