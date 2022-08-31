Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan shows off curves in ‘dream dress’

Nicola Coughlan is stunning in a black gown that shows off her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Vivienne Vincent/Landmark Media

Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan is showing off her curves in a recent photo share as she dons the celeb-loved brand, The Vampire’s Wife.

Nicola has been busy filming Bridgerton Season 3 as she takes on the role of the main character for this season and seems excited for fans to see what’s coming next for the regency-era drama.

This new season will focus on Nicola’s character Penelope Featherington and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Though the two have been friends for quite some time, Season 2 left Penelope with heartbreak as Colin revealed to friends that he would never marry her.

It may be fiction, but looking at Nicola, it’s hard to see why even the fictional Colin Bridgerton wouldn’t want to get a little closer to her at the very least.

Between filming, Nicola took a moment to model an elegant gown from The Vampire’s Wife that showed off her figure and curves as she noted, “dream dresses, dream day.”

Nicola Coughlan shows off sensational figure in ornate gown

Nicole shared two pictures of herself wearing the dress: One in an Instagram post and one on her Instagram Stories.

The elegant gown is made of black fabric that’s embellished with red rose designs and green leaves.

The dress ties in the back and features a long, floor-length skirt and long sleeves, as well as a high neckline.

The Vampire’s Wife often makes custom dresses, though this one happens to be a ready-to-buy design.

The dress Nicola models is The Villanelle, and it retails for $892 USD before any taxes or fees.

Though she is undeniably stunning, Nicola has had issues with fans asking about her body in the past, and simply wishes to be respected as an actress and not looked at for her weight.

Nicola Coughlan asks fans to keep opinions about her body to themselves

Earlier this year, Nicola took to her Instagram account once more but this time, it was to share a more serious message with her fans.

She advised her fans, “So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.”

She went on to say that she knows a lot of people are trying to be nice but carrying everyone’s opinions about her can be very hard to handle, especially when thousands of people are telling her their opinions about how she looks.

She added as well that it’s fine to have an opinion about her since she is a celebrity and on TV, but she just doesn’t want to have opinions about her body sent directly to her.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.