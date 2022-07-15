Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran shares throwback in thigh-skimming minidress

Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran glows in a silver minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Charithra Chandran is an up-and-coming actress who has appeared in Amazon’s Alex Rider but is most commonly known for her main role as Miss Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2.

Edwina was quickly crowned the queen’s diamond for Season 2, making her the most desired and eligible bachelorette in the Ton.

She was then quickly desired by the most eligible bachelor, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) himself.

However, there’s much more to Charithra than just her character as Edwina, though the portrayal was perfect and proper.

Charithra often takes to social media to share brief life updates and some great fashion looks. Even off the set, she truly is a fashionable actress.

Most recently, she shared a few photos in a stunning Sabina Bilenko Couture minidress.

Charithra Chandran glows in silver thigh-skimming minidress

The dress featured a square neckline that was embellished with large gems across the seams and throughout the design. The fabric of the dress was silver and shimmery, giving Charithra a noticeable glow.

She finished the look with matching silver shoes and some Cartier and Laurent Feniou jewelry before taking to the caption to credit her look.

She wrote, “Dreaming of this dress from [Salina Bilenko] for the [British Vogue] dinner last week. [Emma Weymouth] and [Laura Ingham] you were perfect hosts, thank you for having me.”

She then thanked her styling team before adding a separate thanks to Sabina Bilenko “for letting me wear the most beautiful dress,” and to Cartier and Laurent Feniou “for letting me take the new cousin watch out for a spin. It was a show stopper.”

Not only is she extremely fashionable, but Charithra is also very open about her life and career as a British-Indian woman and has a message she wants all Indian girls and women to hear.

Charithra Chandran wants girls and women to know they are ‘in control’ of their own lives

Bridgerton has been highly complimented for the representation and inclusion of different races, ethnicities, and identities of the cast.

That said, it was a huge step forward when Edwina and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) were made the main characters of Season 2, as it’s not common to see Indian representation in a lot of American media.

However, there is a responsibility that comes with representation and progress. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Charithra opened up about Indian culture, the way women are perceived, and how women are still in control of their own lives.

She revealed, “I know that many young Indian women are brought up with the idea that their priority is to be a wife and a mother and a sister and a daughter. And so for me, Edwina was incredibly personal because I could see a lot of people that looked like her in that position.”

She added, “And if they can get anything from this season, it’s that you are much more in control of your own life than you imagine. And even at the moment when you think it’s too late, even on your wedding day, you can still take control. And that doesn’t necessarily mean you know where you’re going to be in five years time or that you have to have a fleshed out plan, sometimes you just have to believe in yourself and take a risk on yourself, and you know, all else is limitless.”

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.