Bridgerton star Simone Ashley sizzles in thigh-skimming minidress

Simone Ashley looked amazing as she posed for British Vogue. Pic credit: @simoneashley/Instagram

Simone Ashley stunned for her latest cover shoot. The star of the hit show, Bridgerton, looked gorgeous in her all-pink outfit.

This was Simone’s second British Vogue photoshoot since joining the cast of Bridgerton. The actress was posed in front of a white backdrop, with her hands crossed in front of her. She wore a baby pink mini dress that showed off Simone’s toned legs. On her shoulders, she sported multiple large bows that were held together by black bands.

To add an editorial vibe to the outfit, she wore large white platform heels with matching white socks.

She kept the accessories simple and wore black leather gloves to match the bands on the bows.

For her hair, she gelled down her curls for a gorgeous wet look.

Her makeup was very simple and highlighted her natural features. She wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Simone Ashley worked hard to get into shape for Bridgerton

The Sex Education star was not prepared for what the Netflix show, Bridgerton had in store for her. In her interview with Wonderland magazine, she admitted that training was a lot more intense than what she was used to in previous shows.

She told the publication, “If I’m not filming, I’m horse riding, training, or in rehearsals. I’m in accent training or I’m in a fitting. I’ve never really worn a corset before, so that took some getting used to! My body definitely changed a little bit wearing it and that kind of changed my posture a lot to suit the era.”

She jumped back to horse riding and explained that it was a very new experience for her. She only can recall one experience where she rode a horse, but that did not equate to what she had to do for the show. Netflix put her in intense training to become a horseback rider, which made her a natural by the time filming started.

Simone Ashley looked amazing as she went to support Jacquemus

Simone Ashley stunned as she arrived to see the Jacquemus show. She wore a green gown that fell to the floor. The dress was unbuttoned in the front and revealed a matching bralette.

The green ensemble featured a large slit that ran up her thigh.

She kept the accessories simple with a circular Jacquemus white bag.

For her hair, she let her natural curls flow in the breeze while being photographed.

Her makeup looked amazing with brown eyeshadow with nude lipstick