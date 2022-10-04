Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in plunging sports bra ‘deserves a special medal’

Nicola Coughlan got an early morning workout session in. Pic credit: @nicolacoughlan/Instagram

Nicola Coughlan showed off her abs as she got her sweat on in the gym for a morning workout.

The Bridgerton star shared a workout selfie in a black Nike sports bra and high-waisted leggings from the locker room as she made a kiss face at the mirror and held her phone up.

Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail, as she looked sweaty and pumped, with a makeup-free face.

Nicola sounded proud of herself, writing on top of the black and white Instagram Story, “If I ever get up to exercise before work I do feel like I deserve a special medal and that is just the truth.”

The talented actress plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series, who was revealed to be the anonymous Lady Whistledown at the end of the first season.

At the end of Season 2, Bridgerton fans were left on a cliffhanger when Penelope overheard her crush Colin Bridgerton say he never wanted to marry her.

Pic credit: @nicolacoughlan/Instagram

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in production and will focus on Penelope and Colin

The Bridgerton cast is hard at work filming Season 3 of the hit Netflix series. Nicola wants to look her best, as the new season will focus on her character’s relationship with Colin, which was announced on the show’s Instagram page on May 16.

The show shared a society paper from Lady Whistledown herself, revealing they would go away from the book series and show the love story between Penelope and Colin, leaving many fans disgruntled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicola took to her Instagram Stories to defend the choice, claiming people are getting mad at her for things her character has done, saying, “But I really didn’t do them because it’s a script and I see the words and do acting. Please be nice to me.”

She also told her followers that she has no say over what order the stories are on, what goes on the posters, etc., and claimed, “That’s, like, way beyond my skill set.”

Nicola Coughlan recently shared a Season 3 teaser featuring Claudia Jessie and Luke Newton

Though no release date has been given for Season 3 of Bridgerton yet, it’s assumed that it will be sometime in the first half of 2023 since they are currently in production.

The cast has been putting out teasers, with a video posted to Nicola’s Instagram featuring Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, and Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton.

The pair are seen painting portraits of each other while answering fan questions when Nicola jumps out at the end, claiming she had been there the whole time.

She begins reading the start of the script for the first episode of Season 3, which is a voiceover by Lady Whistledown, though it fails to reveal any real plot points.