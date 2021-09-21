Brian Laundrie: Dead body found hanging from tree in Alabama not Gabby Petito’s fiance

Brian and Gabby together before he returned home alone as the mystery continues. Pic credit: @bizarre_design_/Instagram

A body found hanging near a Walmart in Alabama is not Brian Laundrie, who is currently a person of interest in the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

Speculation has been mounting about the whereabouts of Laundrie after a body found matching Gabby’s description was found in a national park in Wyoming shortly after Laundrie’s disappearance.

Laundrie and Gabby embarked on a cross-country trip and documented their journey on social media. However, he returned alone in September and refused to speak to the police.

North Port Police, who declared Gabby deceased in a statement, said they would resume the search for Laundrie on Tuesday.

The FBI said the search for Laundrie will resume on the Venice side of the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve.

However, reports have since emerged that police are investigating possible sightings of Laundrie in Alabama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Numerous individuals on social media claim to have seen a man matching Brian’s description in Mobile. This information led to the rumor that he was found dead hanging from a tree.

TikToker claims Brian Laundrie was found dead hanging in Alabama

A TikToker named @bountybyobservation spread the rumor about Laundrie being found dead in Alabama:

“Breaking news, they just found Brian Laundrie hanging from a tree; he hung himself,” he said in the video, which has over 3 million views.

However, the rumor was investigated and debunked by local police. The man found hanging was a homeless man.

According to CBS 42: “Police confirm that the body found near the Walmart outside Mobile, Alabama was not Brian Laundrie, who is being sought in connection to the death of Gabby Petito.”

Police confirm that the body found near the Walmart outside Mobile, Alabama was not Brian Laundrie, who is being sought in connection to the death of Gabby Petito. https://t.co/PEAOUZmUYO — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) September 20, 2021

The 23-year-old is still missing and wanted in connection with Gabby’s death.

Brian Laundrie reportedly ‘hit’ and ‘slapped’ Gabby Petito

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a 911 caller who reported the domestic dispute between Gabby and Brian said he saw him “slapping the girl” and “proceeded to hit her.”

Police in Utah released bodycam footage showing a distraught Gabby and Brian after the 911 call.

The Utah police advised the couple to spend the night apart. Gabby took their white van, and Brian stayed in a hotel arranged by the police.

The events that took place afterward have not been determined as Brian Laundrie reportedly remained silent about what happened after returning alone.