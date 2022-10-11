Bri Teresi stuns in thigh-skimming LBD and heels

Bri Teresi’s face up close. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Having the perfect little black dress in your closet is an important staple for any woman.

Bri Teresi has proven that statement to be true in her latest selfie on social media.

Her little black dress is both flirty and fun, especially when you take her accessories of choice into account.

Bri has been using her social media platform to advocate for sporty golf girls all over the United States.

In fact, her bio says that she’s all about, “making golf sexy again” in Florida and California.

Her latest picture in a little black dress is worth checking out.

Bri Teresi’s little black dress is sizzling

Bri shared a sexy selfie with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram wearing a skin-tight little black dress. The dress is made out of shiny material with ruched fabric over her stomach and hips.

The top of the address reveals a little extra skin on her chest with an opening where the straps come together. The thick straps come together around her neck, similar to a choker necklace.

Bri accessorized the look with a small silver purse hanging over one shoulder, a glittering watch on one wrist, and a pair of bright red high heels.

The heels are extra attractive because they come with a special detail featured on the back – decorative butterfly wings. Bri wore her blonde hair in smooth waves swept over to one side with lashes, eyeliner, and lipstick.

Bri Teresi looks fabulous in a little white dress too

Little black dresses might be more popular, but that doesn’t mean Bri doesn’t also look alluring in a little white dress. She shared a picture on Instagram wearing a single-sleeved white dress that is tight enough to show off all her curves.

The bottom half of the dress is plain white with ruched material, long enough to cover her thighs but short enough to show off her knees and lower legs.

The top half of the dress was made to be corset style, pushing her chest up in a flirty manner. Although one of her arms is covered in a sheer sleeve, the other arm is totally visible, showing off her toned shoulder and collarbone.

Bri accessorized the little white dress with a pair of white high heels that have small straps connecting over her ankles. She also added a simple pair of dangling earrings with a small necklace to complete the look.