Bri Teresi looks flawless in her recent photo shoot. Pic credit: @briteresi/Instagram

Bri Teresi certainly turned up the heat in her latest photoshoot as she posed in a rather sensual manner.

The 28-year-old model took a break from her usual golf content and instead treated her fans with some incredibly jaw-dropping pool shots.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram for the recent photoshoot as she treated her one million followers with mesmerizing photographs.

Bri uploaded two photos, and in the first one, she elegantly posed up against a blue and white tiled pool wall while she remained soaking wet from a refreshing dip.

In contrast to the first photo, Bri was completely dry for the second shot as she faced her back toward the camera while she delicately placed her hands up against a clear glass wall.

However, both of the photos featured in the shoot incorporated the beautiful black one-piece suit.

Bri Teresi shows off her immaculate physique

Bri certainly didn’t hold back as she showcased her gorgeous, slender curves while she rocked an all-black bathing suit.

The suit was a classic one-piece design that incorporated a low v-cut style which exposed much of the model’s chest and torso. The back of the suit was also a classic cheeky fit as it hugged her body perfectly, accentuating her long legs and tiny waist.

In both of the breathtaking shots, she let her long, wavy blonde hair naturally flow alongside her back as she was pictured wearing little to no makeup. The model certainly went for a more natural look for the shots, but she still looked more glamorous than ever.

She simply captioned the photos by saying, “Shot by one of my favorite photographers & friend @antoineverglas ✨💦.”

Bri Teresi is drop-dead-gorgeous in her black ensemble

In another recent post, Bri happily stood in front of the mirror as she snapped a quick, captivating selfie.

The model dazzled in her sexy and sleek little black dress as she showed off her long, slender legs.

The dress hugged her body perfectly as it beautifully glistened in the light above her.

Her one-of-a-kind shoes certainly made a statement as she wore bright red, open-toed heels that had two gorgeous butterflies placed on the back of each heel.

She accessorized with a small handbag, a gold watch, and a choker necklace that complemented the overall fit.

She wore her hair down in light curls as it was pushed over to one side of her body.

Bri expressed her happiness through her body language and through the text she had written for the post which simply stated, “Was a fun night 😉✨🇮🇹.”

Overall, the fit was a show-stopper and Bri executed it perfectly.

The post received a plentiful amount of feedback as it secured over 200 comments.